Conestoga boys compete at Weeping Water Holiday Invite

WEEPING WATER – The Conestoga boys took part in a pair of basketball games this week during their trip to the Weeping Water Holiday Invite.

Parkview Christian 83, Conestoga 55

The Cougars battled Parkview Christian (5-2) in the opening round on Tuesday night. Conestoga controlled the game during the opening eight minutes. Noah Simones sank a pair of shots in the first 40 seconds and Ty Fox and Jack Welch made baskets on consecutive trips. Welch’s 3-pointer with a minute to go gave CHS a 19-16 lead.

Conestoga built the lead to 27-20 before Parkview Christian scored ten straight points. The Patriots continued that offensive momentum after the break. PCHS produced points on seven of the first eight possessions to go ahead 52-35.

Sophomore Terance Pittman gave Parkview Christian a scoring boost with four 3-pointers in the third period. He finished the game with 22 points. Viktar Kachalouski generated 26 points and six assists and Michael Ault chipped in 15 points for the Patriots.

Welch (16 points) and Simones (15) each scored in double digits for Conestoga. Lucas Michel produced eight points and five rebounds, Bryson Berg tallied six points and four boards and Fox collected six points, two assists and two steals.

Evan Svanda hauled in three rebounds, Johnny Welter posted four points and one steal and Kieran Samson grabbed one rebound. Zach Smith, Kaden Simmerman, Breckin Berg and Jayden Widler saw court time in the game.

Conestoga 19 11 16 9 – 55

Parkview Christian 16 19 29 19 – 83

Conestoga (55)

Welch 16, Simones 15, Fox 6, Bry. Berg 6, Michel 8, Svanda 0, Smith 0, Welter 4, Samson 0, Simmerman 0, Bre. Berg 0, Widler 0.

Raymond Central 49, Conestoga 43

Raymond Central used a strong fourth quarter to edge the Cougars in Wednesday’s third-place game. The Mustangs (3-5) finished the contest on a 16-7 scoring spree.

Welch netted 20 points and Simones collected ten points for Conestoga. Bryson Berg pocketed seven points and Fox finished the day with six points.

The Cougars (2-5) will resume their season Tuesday, Jan. 4, with a 7 p.m. game at Bishop Neumann. The team will return home Saturday, Jan. 8, for a 5:30 p.m. matchup with Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

Conestoga 13 10 13 7 – 43

Raymond Central 18 8 7 16 – 49

