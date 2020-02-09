MEAD – The Conestoga boys made perseverance pay off Thursday night in a conference tournament victory over Mead.
The Cougars rallied from an early deficit to run past the Raiders 63-49. The teams squared off in the Silver Division of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Eighth-seeded Conestoga (8-11) and fourth-seeded Mead (8-7) played for the first time this season.
The Raiders capitalized on the support from fans in their home gym in the first quarter. The team drilled several 3-pointers and built a 16-11 lead.
Conestoga regrouped with its own display of perimeter shooting. The team went on a 21-12 run in the period to go up by four points at halftime. Lane Fox and Ben Welch each canned several baskets to give the team a 32-28 edge.
The margin remained in single digits throughout the third quarter before Conestoga began to pull away. The team held Mead to nine points in the final period and iced the game at the foul line. Conestoga finished the night 9-of-13 at the free-throw stripe.
Fox highlighted the evening for Conestoga with a school-best passing performance. He became Conestoga’s all-time single-game assists leader with 13. He also collected 23 points, seven rebounds, one block and one pass deflection.
Fox surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. He has scored 1,020 points in his three years as a Cougar.
Kobe Gansemer joined Fox in the double-double conversation with ten points, ten rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection. Ben Welch gave the Cougars a boost with 21 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. He finished 7-of-15 from 3-point range.
Bryson Berg posted four points, two rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection, and Jack Welch gave the Cougars three points and two rebounds. Wesley Nickels collected two points and one rebound, Koby Vogler hauled in two rebounds and Ty Fox provided defensive minutes.
J.T. Haag led Mead with 21 points, four assists and three rebounds. Hunter Pickworth chipped in eight points, five boards and four pass deflections for the Raiders.
Conestoga will resume its season Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. home game against Falls City. The team will travel to Syracuse Feb. 14 for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with the Rockets.
Conestoga 11 21 14 17 – 63
Mead 16 12 12 9 – 49
Conestoga (63)
L. Fox 6-11 8-11 23, B. Welch 7-15 0-0 21, Gansemer 3-9 1-2 10, J. Welch 1-3 0-0 3, Vogler 0-2 0-0 0, Nickels 1-2 0-0 2, T. Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Berg 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 20-44 9-13 63.
Mead (49)
L. Carritt 1-5 2-2 4, T. Pickworth 0-6 0-0 0, Haag 6-14 6-7 21, H. Pickworth 4-12 0-0 8, A.J. Carritt 4-5 0-0 8, LaCroix 3-7 2-5 8, Nicola 0-0 0-0 0, Braatz-Morriz 0-0 0-0 0, Lihs 0-0 0-0 0, Mongan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 10-14 49.