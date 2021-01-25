Conestoga boys face Pioneers, Mustangs

The Conestoga boys competed on the basketball court twice this weekend during games against Fort Calhoun and Raymond Central.
Fort Calhoun 45, Conestoga 40
Fort Calhoun and Conestoga played a close game in Conestoga’s gym on Friday night. The Pioneers held a slim lead throughout the first quarter and CHS went ahead 24-23 at the break. Conestoga extended the gap to five points in the third period before Fort Calhoun gained scoring traction.
Brant Hilzendeger gave the Pioneers momentum with his work on offense. He finished 10-of-13 from the floor during his 22-point night. Carsen Schwarz added ten rebounds and four assists in the victory.
Lane Fox generated 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for Conestoga. Koby Vogler collected six points, six rebounds and two pass deflections, and Ben Welch contributed six points, four boards, two assists and one steal.
Lucas Michel helped the Cougars with nine points, four rebounds, one block and one pass deflection. Ty Fox posted five points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Jack Welch tallied three points, one rebound, one assist and one pass deflection. Tobias Nolting made one pass deflection and Noah Simones had one rebound for the Cougars.
Conestoga 10 14 8 8 – 40
Fort Calhoun 11 12 10 12 – 45
Conestoga (40)
L. Fox 4-17 2-2 11, B. Welch 2-10 0-0 6, J. Welch 1-6 0-0 3, T. Fox 2-8 0-0 5, Vogler 2-5 2-2 6, Nolting 0-2 0-0 0, Michel 3-6 0-0 9, Simones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-54 4-4 40.
Fort Calhoun (45)
Schmitt 2-6 1-2 5, Bouwman 0-1 2-2 2, Z. Schwarz 6-13 1-2 14, Hilzendeger 10-13 2-2 22, C. Schwarz 1-5 0-2 2, Shirley 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 6-10 45.
Conestoga 70, Raymond Central 47
Eighth-seeded Conestoga dominated ninth-seeded Raymond Central in the first round of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Cougars used a 23-6 scoring spree in the second quarter to surge ahead. The team prevented a Raymond Central comeback attempt by outscoring RCHS 19-11 in the third quarter.
Conestoga had four players finish with double-digit point totals. Lane Fox led the team with 19 points. He added five rebounds, two assists, one steal and three pass deflections. Jack Welch helped the Cougars with 15 points, six steals, two assists and one rebound. He went 5-of-6 from 3-point range in the game.
Ben Welch ended the afternoon with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two pass deflections. Ty Fox gave the team 11 points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal during the league game.
Vogler anchored the post with five points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Simones tallied two points, two rebounds and one block, Nolting pocketed four points and two boards and Evan Svanda collected two points and one rebound. Michel hauled in three rebounds and Johnny Welter provided defensive minutes for the Cougars.
Conestoga had been scheduled to play Yutan in the quarterfinals on Monday night, but a winter storm postponed the matchup. The game will be played at Yutan at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Conestoga 14 23 19 14 – 70
Raymond Central 16 6 11 14 – 47
Conestoga (70)
L. Fox 6-11 5-5 19, B. Welch 5-14 0-0 12, J. Welch 5-6 0-0 15, T. Fox 5-7 0-0 11, Vogler 2-2 1-2 5, Nolting 1-5 2-4 4, Michel 0-5 0-0 0, Simones 1-5 0-0 2, Svanda 1-1 0-0 2. Welter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 8-11 70.
Raymond Central (47)
E. White 2-8 1-2 5, Fredrickson 3-7 0-0 7, Svoboda 2-4 0-0 5, Potter 1-7 5-6 7, Otto 4-7 3-5 11, Roubal 2-2 0-0 5, Cotter 1-1 0-0 2, Masek 1-5 0-0 2, Buresh 0-2 0-0 0, Stover 0-1 0-0 0, J. White 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 17-46 9-13 47.