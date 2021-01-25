Conestoga boys face Pioneers, Mustangs

The Conestoga boys competed on the basketball court twice this weekend during games against Fort Calhoun and Raymond Central.

Fort Calhoun 45, Conestoga 40

Fort Calhoun and Conestoga played a close game in Conestoga’s gym on Friday night. The Pioneers held a slim lead throughout the first quarter and CHS went ahead 24-23 at the break. Conestoga extended the gap to five points in the third period before Fort Calhoun gained scoring traction.

Brant Hilzendeger gave the Pioneers momentum with his work on offense. He finished 10-of-13 from the floor during his 22-point night. Carsen Schwarz added ten rebounds and four assists in the victory.

Lane Fox generated 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for Conestoga. Koby Vogler collected six points, six rebounds and two pass deflections, and Ben Welch contributed six points, four boards, two assists and one steal.

Lucas Michel helped the Cougars with nine points, four rebounds, one block and one pass deflection. Ty Fox posted five points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Jack Welch tallied three points, one rebound, one assist and one pass deflection. Tobias Nolting made one pass deflection and Noah Simones had one rebound for the Cougars.