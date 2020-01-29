CONESTOGA – The Conestoga boys made most of their shots swish through the net Tuesday night during a runaway home victory.
Conestoga dominated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 76-37. The Cougars sank 14 3-pointers and made 63 percent of their total field goal attempts. The team finished 29-of-46 from the floor and 4-of-8 from the foul line.
Conestoga (6-9) set the tone for the game in the opening quarter. CHS buried several early jumpers against the Titans (5-11) and built a 20-8 lead.
The Cougars poured more water into their scoring reservoir in the second period. The team knocked down a host of long-distance shots during a 32-point outburst. The effort gave Conestoga a 52-16 lead at intermission.
Conestoga continued to find success at the offensive end during the final two quarters. The team posted 14 points in the third period and ten in the final stanza.
The Cougars ended the game with 16 assists, eight steals and seven pass deflections and forced 13 H-TR-S turnovers. Conestoga outrebounded the Titans 28-23 and collected 30 points in the paint. The team also scored 14 points off turnovers.
Lane Fox led Conestoga with a triple-double effort of 25 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. He went 10-of-14 from the field and added three steals and two pass deflections.
Ben Welch went 6-of-10 from 3-point range during his 18-point night. He added two rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection. Kobe Gansemer joined his teammates in the double-figure club with 12 points. He added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Koby Vogler posted six points and two steals and Bryson Berg had four points, two boards and one steal. Tobias Nolting scored four points and Jack Welch tallied one point, two rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections.
Ty Fox had three points and two assists, Breckin Berg collected two points and one rebound and Evan Svanda made one pass deflection. Wesley Nickels produced one point, two rebounds and one pass deflection and Johnny Welter and Kaden Simmerman each saw court time.
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 8 8 8 13 – 37
Conestoga 20 32 14 10 – 76
H-TR-S (37)
Lockard 4-13 2-2 12, Knudson 3-10 0-0 3, Plager 1-4 0-1 3, Patzel 1-4 0-1 3, McNealy 3-7 3-6 10, Kostecka 0-0 0-0 0, Koziol 0-1 1-2 1, Drake 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-41 6-11 37.
Conestoga (76)
L. Fox 10-14 2-3 25, B. Welch 6-10 0-0 18, Gansemer 4-9 0-0 12, J. Welch 0-2 1-2 1, Vogler 3-3 0-0 6, Nolting 2-2 0-0 4, Nickels 0-0 1-2 1, T. Fox 1-2 1-1 3, Svanda 0-1 0-0 0, Bryson Berg 2-2 0-1 4, Breckin Berg 1-1 0-0 2, Simmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Welter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-46 4-8 76.