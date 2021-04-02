Conestoga boys play close game with NCHS

NEBRASKA CITY – One bounce of the soccer ball proved to be all that separated the Nebraska City and Conestoga boys on the scoreboard Thursday night.
Nebraska City scored the game’s lone goal midway through the first half of a 1-0 battle. The Cougars and Pioneers played an intense match that featured a large amount of action in the middle third of the field.
Conestoga head coach Larry Welch said he was pleased with the way the Cougars performed. Nebraska City (4-2) had outscored its opponents 10-3 entering the match and had pitched shutouts in three previous games. Conestoga went toe to toe with the Pioneers and created several scoring chances against the stout NCHS defense.
“Nebraska City and our team were very equally matched, and I think that was really evident in the way the game was played tonight,” Welch said. “Nebraska City was able to take advantage of one scoring chance they had, and that was the only difference in how things turned out.
“I feel really positive about the way the boys played tonight and how much intensity they had out there. They did a really good job for the entire game. I think both of these teams are on upward trends, so we’re looking forward to seeing them again down the road.”
Defense was the focal point for both schools in the match. Conestoga finished the evening with just five shots on goal and Nebraska City fired only four shots on a direct line to the net. Conestoga prevented NCHS from gaining many opportunities by staying right with the Pioneers on breakaway attempts across the field.
“The boys take pride in playing good defense,” Welch said. “Defensively both teams were really sharp tonight, and it turned out to be a game where there weren’t a whole lot of scoring chances. There weren’t very many shots on goal from either side, but the main reason for that was because there was a lot of good defense being played. It was exciting to watch because there was a lot of back-and-forth action out there.”
Nebraska City changed the scoreboard in its favor with 19:40 left in the first half. The team launched a free kick that sailed long down the middle of the field. Octavio Lopez won a battle for the bouncing soccer ball near the top of the penalty box and scored on a shot.
Conestoga’s offense warmed up in the final 6:15 of the first half. The Cougars pushed the ball near the net three times but NCHS goalkeeper Mikah Ruiz stopped each attempt.
CHS goalkeeper James Parriott kept the margin 1-0 midway through the second half when he made a diving save near the lefthand post. Ruiz collected a save on a free kick with 9:45 to play, and the final three minutes featured several scrambles by the Cougars in Nebraska City territory.
Welch said he is upbeat about the direction the program is heading. Conestoga used strong defense to defeat Omaha Gross, Ralston and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in late March. The team’s only other loss this season came against Bennington, which has outscored opponents 48-5 during its 7-2 start to the year.
“Right now we’re 3-2, and we’ve been making a lot of progress in every game that we’ve played,” Welch said. “It’s not always evident on the scoreboard, but I can tell that the boys have done a tremendous job in these first few weeks. They’re doing really well right now and our goal is to keep that progress going for the rest of the season.”
Conestoga 0 0 – 0
Nebraska City 1 0 – 1
Scoring Summary
1st half: 1, Nebraska City, Lopez, 19:40.