Conestoga boys play close game with NCHS

NEBRASKA CITY – One bounce of the soccer ball proved to be all that separated the Nebraska City and Conestoga boys on the scoreboard Thursday night.

Nebraska City scored the game’s lone goal midway through the first half of a 1-0 battle. The Cougars and Pioneers played an intense match that featured a large amount of action in the middle third of the field.

Conestoga head coach Larry Welch said he was pleased with the way the Cougars performed. Nebraska City (4-2) had outscored its opponents 10-3 entering the match and had pitched shutouts in three previous games. Conestoga went toe to toe with the Pioneers and created several scoring chances against the stout NCHS defense.

“Nebraska City and our team were very equally matched, and I think that was really evident in the way the game was played tonight,” Welch said. “Nebraska City was able to take advantage of one scoring chance they had, and that was the only difference in how things turned out.

“I feel really positive about the way the boys played tonight and how much intensity they had out there. They did a really good job for the entire game. I think both of these teams are on upward trends, so we’re looking forward to seeing them again down the road.”