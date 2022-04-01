Conestoga boys play close match with NCHS

CONESTOGA – Conestoga and Nebraska City athletes kept fans glued to their seats Thursday night with energetic soccer action.

Nebraska City edged the Cougars 3-2 in a match that was decided by penalty kicks. The teams raced up and down the field throughout the 80 minutes of regulation time and 20 minutes of overtime. A large group of NCHS fans cheered after the Pioneers won 6-5 in the penalty-kick shootout.

The schools traded goals during a first half that featured quality play by both sides. Nebraska City’s Joey Kearney gave the Pioneers a 1-0 lead early in the game. He found the soccer ball during a scramble near the net and knocked it in at the 35:58 mark.

Conestoga fans made noise after the Cougars knotted things up 13 minutes later. The Cougars sent a kick into the penalty box that landed near the feet of CHS sophomore Brody McClatchey. He nailed a shot into the net to make it 1-1.

Nebraska City regained the lead when officials whistled Conestoga for a pushing foul in the penalty box. Marco Palacios launched his penalty kick past the goal line 14:04 before the break.

Conestoga extinguished that momentum with a goal less than three minutes later. The ball went out of bounds near the corner and Jack Welch tossed a long throw-in near the center of the box. Bryson Berg ran forward on the play and struck the ball with his head at the right moment. His shot sailed home to tie the score at 2-2.

Both schools manufactured shots at the net during the second half, but Conestoga goalkeeper Aaron Watson and NCHS goalkeeper Mikah Ruiz rose to the occasion with multiple saves. The teams kept the 2-2 margin intact during both ten-minute halves of overtime. That prompted a penalty-kick shootout on the scoreboard side of Cougar Stadium.

Both teams drilled their penalty kicks into the net with their first five attempts. Nebraska City’s Connor Causgrove gave the team a 6-5 lead in the shootout with an accurate kick. Conestoga’s sixth attempt struck the crossbar and rolled away.

Nebraska City 2 0 0 0 1 – 3

Conestoga 2 0 0 0 0 – 2

Scoring Summary

1st half: 1, Nebraska City, Kearney, 35:58, 2, Conestoga, McClatchey, 25:10, 3, Nebraska City, Palacios, 14:04, 4, Conestoga, Berg, 11:18

PK Shootout: Nebraska City won the penalty-kick shootout 6-5.

Ralston 2, Conestoga 1

Conestoga traveled to Ralston on Tuesday night for a battle with the Rams. Ralston scored twice in the second half to win the close match.

Grant Gross-Rhode pocketed a goal on a penalty kick for Conestoga in the second half. Gael Ibarra helped the Rams after the break when he delivered an assist to Cesar Serna. Ibarra then notched the game-winning goal before regulation time ended.

Conestoga will resume the season Saturday with a pair of matches at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium. The team will face Fremont at 3 p.m. and Omaha Benson at 5 p.m. CHS will return home Monday for a 5 p.m. match against Madison.

Conestoga 0 1 – 1

Ralston 0 2 – 2

