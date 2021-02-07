Conestoga boys play two conference teams

The Conestoga boys took on two conference opponents on the basketball court this weekend in less than 24 hours.

Arlington 56, Conestoga 46

Conestoga traveled to Arlington on Friday night for a matchup with the Eagles. CHS gained the upper hand on the scoreboard in the first half. The team led 16-12 after one period and maintained a 34-27 gap at the break.

Arlington began to take control in the third quarter. The team embarked on a 14-2 run in the first five minutes and went ahead 42-39 by the end of the period.

The Eagles led 49-46 with 5:08 to play. The score remained the same until Arlington sank one free throw with 1:47 left. AHS extended the lead with free throws over the final stretch to pocket the victory.

Conestoga 16 18 5 7 – 46

Arlington 12 15 15 14 – 56

Conestoga 59, Raymond Central 43

The Cougars made their free-throw abilities pay off Saturday afternoon against Raymond Central. CHS finished 18-of-23 at the line during the game and went 10-of-12 in the fourth quarter.