Conestoga boys play two conference teams

The Conestoga boys took on two conference opponents on the basketball court this weekend in less than 24 hours.
Arlington 56, Conestoga 46
Conestoga traveled to Arlington on Friday night for a matchup with the Eagles. CHS gained the upper hand on the scoreboard in the first half. The team led 16-12 after one period and maintained a 34-27 gap at the break.
Arlington began to take control in the third quarter. The team embarked on a 14-2 run in the first five minutes and went ahead 42-39 by the end of the period.
The Eagles led 49-46 with 5:08 to play. The score remained the same until Arlington sank one free throw with 1:47 left. AHS extended the lead with free throws over the final stretch to pocket the victory.
Conestoga 16 18 5 7 – 46
Arlington 12 15 15 14 – 56
Conestoga 59, Raymond Central 43
The Cougars made their free-throw abilities pay off Saturday afternoon against Raymond Central. CHS finished 18-of-23 at the line during the game and went 10-of-12 in the fourth quarter.
Conestoga set the tone for the contest in the first quarter. Lucas Michel, Lane Fox and Ty Fox made baskets and Tobias Nolting, Koby Vogler and Lane Fox sank free throws. The team made all six of its free throws in the quarter to take a 15-7 lead.
The Cougars went ahead 28-15 at halftime after Lane Fox made two free throws, one 3-pointer and two baskets. Conestoga continued to feed Fox the basketball in the second half. He drained four attempts in the third quarter and poured in 15 points in the final period.
Lane Fox guided Conestoga in the scoring column with 38 points. He finished 13-of-14 at the stripe and made 11 shots. Michel and Vogler each collected six points and Nolting ended the game with five points. Ben Welch and Ty Fox each had two points and Jack Welch and Noah Simones helped the team defensively.
Raymond Central 7 8 15 13 – 43
Conestoga 15 13 15 16 – 59
Conestoga (59)
L. Fox 38, B. Welch 2, J. Welch 0, T. Fox 2, Vogler 6, Nolting 5, Michel 6, Simones 0.