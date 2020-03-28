Conestoga boys reach major marks this season

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga boys basketball team created one of the top seasons in program history this winter in a host of statistical categories.
The Cougars ended the 2019-20 campaign 12-13. Kobe Gansemer, Ben Welch, Lane Fox, Jack Welch, Bryson Berg, Koby Vogler, Tobias Nolting, Wesley Nickels, Ty Fox, Lucas Michel, Evan Svanda, Johnny Welter, Kaden Simmerman and Breckin Berg appeared in varsity games this year.
Team History
Conestoga’s 12 victories marked the sixth-best single-season total in program history. The only other CHS teams to reach that total came in 1980-81 (13 victories), 1992-93 (15), 1978-79 (15), 1983-84 (16) and 1979-80 (20).
Conestoga’s 22 victories over the past two seasons is the most in a two-year span since the 1992-93 (15) and 1993-94 (9) teams won 24 combined games.
Team Offense
Conestoga set several program-best achievements on offense. The team went 229-of-616 from 3-point range this season (37.20 percent). The total number of treys (229) and overall percentage are first on CHS charts.
The 229 3-pointers are the sixth-best amount of any team in Nebraska boys basketball history. Ainsworth (289 treys in both 2014 and 2015), Bellevue West (276 in 2006), Ainsworth (259 in 2013) and Riverside (256 in 2017) are the only squads with higher totals.
Conestoga made 18 3-pointers in games against Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Boys Town. The team also sank 14 treys in games against Mead, East Mills and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.
You have free articles remaining.
Conestoga set program-best marks in single-game assists (23 against Omaha Brownell-Talbot) and season assist average (12.0 assists per game). The team averaged just 9.2 turnovers per game, which was the best in school history.
The Cougars also soared to the top of CHS charts in season free-throw percentage. The team went 188-of-269 from the line (69.9 percent). The 1992-93 squad made 69 percent of its free throws.
Individual Offense
Lane Fox repeated his history-making efforts in the assists category for the third straight year. He finished the 2019-20 campaign with 163 assists. He made 111 assists as a freshman and 141 as a sophomore. Zach Schwindt (104 in 2014-15) and Nick Warga (103 in 2002-03) are the only other Cougars to break the century mark in the category.
Fox also became the school’s all-time career assists leader with 415. Schwindt (293 from 2013-17) had held the previous mark. Fox made a program-best 13 assists in games against Mead and Omaha Brownell-Talbot this year.
Fox finished second on Conestoga’s single-season scoring list with 517 points. Quenten Esser (660 points in 1992-93) holds the top total.
Ben Welch set a program-best mark with 88 3-pointers. He broke the former single-season total of 77 set by JeVon Lewis in 2017-18. The junior also made history in single-season 3-point percentage (88-of 200, 44 percent), single-game 3-pointers (nine against Omaha Brownell-Talbot) and career 3-pointers (147 in three seasons).
Gansemer finished his career with the third-best total of 3-pointers in school history. He sank 133 from 2016-20. He finished fifth in all-time career 3-point percentage (133-of-379, 35.1 percent).
Defense
Conestoga defenders took the second-most charges in school history with 25. The 2018-19 team drew 38 charges.
Ben Welch and Vogler jumped into the top three career spots in the charges taken category. Welch has taken 27 charges for Conestoga and Vogler has taken 18. Jax Madsen had held the former top mark of 26 charges from 2015-19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!