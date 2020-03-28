Conestoga boys reach major marks this season

Conestoga made 18 3-pointers in games against Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Boys Town. The team also sank 14 treys in games against Mead, East Mills and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

Conestoga set program-best marks in single-game assists (23 against Omaha Brownell-Talbot) and season assist average (12.0 assists per game). The team averaged just 9.2 turnovers per game, which was the best in school history.

The Cougars also soared to the top of CHS charts in season free-throw percentage. The team went 188-of-269 from the line (69.9 percent). The 1992-93 squad made 69 percent of its free throws.

Individual Offense

Lane Fox repeated his history-making efforts in the assists category for the third straight year. He finished the 2019-20 campaign with 163 assists. He made 111 assists as a freshman and 141 as a sophomore. Zach Schwindt (104 in 2014-15) and Nick Warga (103 in 2002-03) are the only other Cougars to break the century mark in the category.

Fox also became the school’s all-time career assists leader with 415. Schwindt (293 from 2013-17) had held the previous mark. Fox made a program-best 13 assists in games against Mead and Omaha Brownell-Talbot this year.