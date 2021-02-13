Conestoga boys secure victory over Syracuse

CONESTOGA – An increase in defensive intensity helped the Conestoga boys end Friday night with a winning outcome against Syracuse.
The Cougars controlled both ends of the court in the second half during a 76-56 victory. Conestoga won the Nebraska Capitol Conference matchup by shutting down Syracuse’s offense after the break. Syracuse made 16 baskets and scored 40 points in the first half, but the Cougars limited the Rockets to five baskets and 16 points after that.
CHS head coach Jason Ahrens said he was pleased with Conestoga’s ability to extinguish Syracuse’s scoring attack. The team gave up just one offensive rebound and made six steals in the second half.
“The biggest thing we said is that we needed to make them earn everything,” Ahrens said. “We needed to contest every shot they took and we had to keep them in front of us so they couldn’t drive inside as easily. The kids did a great job of that in the second half. I’m proud of their effort because they played really well defensively.”
The Cougars (9-11) and Rockets (3-14) lit up the scoreboard in the first half. The teams combined for 39 points in the first quarter and added 38 points in the next period.
Jack Welch, Ty Fox, Ben Welch, Lane Fox and Lucas Michel sank baskets for CHS in the first half. Their efforts on offense helped the Cougars remain within 40-37 at halftime.
“Luckily we have a group of guys who have hit a lot of shots before,” Ahrens said. “They’re comfortable shooting the ball and wanted to keep attacking tonight. For a while there it looked like it might turn into a shootout, and you never know how those type of games will end up, so our defense was our main priority after halftime.”
Consecutive 3-pointers by Jack Welch early in the third quarter gave CHS a 43-40 lead, and Ben Welch buried a trey at the buzzer to make it 52-47. A 3-pointer from Ty Fox and two shots from Jack Welch extended it to 60-51 with four minutes to play.
Conestoga raced away from the Rockets in the final stretch. CHS outscored Syracuse 16-5 in the final 3:24 to erase all doubt about the outcome. The Cougars made 15 3-pointers during the night and dished out 14 assists.
Jack Welch ended the evening with 25 points and Ben Welch collected 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Ty Fox produced 16 points and three steals and Lane Fox generated six points, ten rebounds and four assists.
Koby Vogler posted four points, three assists and five rebounds for CHS, and Michel pocketed five points and three rebounds in the post. Tobias Nolting made one assist and Noah Simones delivered defensive minutes.
Syracuse 20 20 7 9 – 56
Conestoga 19 18 15 24 – 76
Syracuse (56)
Goering 0-3 1-2 1, Carlson 6-11 1-2 14, Brinkman 4-12 0-0 12, Leefers 6-12 1-2 15, Wittler 0-1 0-0 0, Voorhees 1-6 3-3 5, Shanks 1-3 0-0 2, Brammier 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 21-61 6-9 56.
Conestoga (76)
L. Fox 3-10 0-0 6, J. Welch 9-14 0-0 25, B. Welch 6-11 1-2 18, T. Fox 7-16 0-0 16, Vogler 2-3 0-0 4, Nolting 0-1 0-0 0, Michel 2-6 0-0 5, Simones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 1-2 76.