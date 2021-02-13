Conestoga boys secure victory over Syracuse

CONESTOGA – An increase in defensive intensity helped the Conestoga boys end Friday night with a winning outcome against Syracuse.

The Cougars controlled both ends of the court in the second half during a 76-56 victory. Conestoga won the Nebraska Capitol Conference matchup by shutting down Syracuse’s offense after the break. Syracuse made 16 baskets and scored 40 points in the first half, but the Cougars limited the Rockets to five baskets and 16 points after that.

CHS head coach Jason Ahrens said he was pleased with Conestoga’s ability to extinguish Syracuse’s scoring attack. The team gave up just one offensive rebound and made six steals in the second half.

“The biggest thing we said is that we needed to make them earn everything,” Ahrens said. “We needed to contest every shot they took and we had to keep them in front of us so they couldn’t drive inside as easily. The kids did a great job of that in the second half. I’m proud of their effort because they played really well defensively.”

The Cougars (9-11) and Rockets (3-14) lit up the scoreboard in the first half. The teams combined for 39 points in the first quarter and added 38 points in the next period.