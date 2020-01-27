FORT CALHOUN – Fort Calhoun used its height in the paint to rise past the Conestoga boys on Friday night.
The Pioneers kept their winning ways intact with a 61-48 victory over the Cougars. Fort Calhoun (9-6) has won four of its past five games. The team scored 60 or more points for the third time in eight days.
All five players in Fort Calhoun’s starting lineup were 6-foot-0 or taller. Sophomore center Carsen Schwarz was 6-5 and fellow starters Zane Schwarz and Brant Hilzendeger brought 6-4 frames to the court. Conestoga’s roster includes just two players taller than 6-0.
“Their size was a problem for us tonight,” Conestoga head coach Jason Ahrens said. “I thought we did a really good job against them for 80 percent of the game, but there were some breakdowns in the other 20 percent. Those times made the difference because they were able to take advantage of their height then.”
The Cougars (5-9) responded to an early 8-0 run by Fort Calhoun with a scoring spree of their own. Kobe Gansemer and Ben Welch hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Koby Vogler sank a short jumper to tie it at 8-8. Lane Fox’s 3-pointer off an assist by Tobias Nolting gave Conestoga an 11-8 lead.
Fort Calhoun’s Kaden Therkildsen sank a buzzer-beater in the lefthand corner to deadlock the game at 11-11 entering the second quarter. He then copied the feat from the same location in the final ticks before halftime. His 3-pointer gave Fort Calhoun a 28-20 lead at the break.
The Pioneers carried that momentum into the third period. Grant Halford sank a pair of baskets in the paint and Carsen Schwarz added a driving shot to make it 34-20.
Conestoga came close to erasing that deficit over the next four minutes. Fox scored seven points in the stretch and Lucas Michel and Welch each made jumpers for the Cougars. Welch’s basket cut the gap to 37-33 with 2:14 left in the third quarter.
CHS remained within 50-42 with 4:21 to play but Fort Calhoun preserved the victory. Halford knocked home a pair of short jumpers and Zane Schwarz’s 3-pointer created a 14-point margin.
Lane Fox led Conestoga with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Ben Welch scored eight points and Jack Welch drew one charge and made one assist. Vogler chipped in eight points, one rebound and one steal.
Gansemer pocketed seven points, two assists and one rebound. Michel tallied three points, one assist and one rebound, Nolting made one assist and Wesley Nickels posted one point and one rebound. Bryson Berg made one rebound and Ty Fox saw court time.
Ahrens said he is confident the Cougars will learn from the experience for future games.
“This is going to be good for us in the long run,” Ahrens said. “We played against 6-8 and 6-7 guys at Palmyra on Tuesday night and then we had 6-4 and 6-5 tonight. We’re learning how to play well against taller teams and we’ve made a lot of progress in that area.
“I think we’re going to be fine. The guys are working hard and seeing good competition like this is only going to make us better. I think we’re going to be stronger as the season moves along.”
Conestoga 11 9 13 15 – 48
Fort Calhoun 11 17 15 18 – 61
Conestoga (48)
L. Fox 20, J. Welch 0, B. Welch 8, Gansemer 7, Vogler 8, Michel 3, Nolting 0, Berg 0, Nickels 1, T. Fox 0.