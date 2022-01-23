Conestoga boys take on Panthers, Tigers at home

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga boys squared off with a pair of East Central Nebraska Conference teams this week in front of their home fans.

Palmyra 64, Conestoga 39

Palmyra kept the Cougars from producing a steady scoring rhythm on Tuesday night. The Panthers limited Conestoga to 13 field goals and five free throws in the game.

Palmyra (10-5) snapped a 12-12 tie with 20 points in the second quarter. The team then pulled away from the Cougars with a 14-3 run in the fourth period.

Palmyra posted a large portion of its scoring damage in the paint. The Panthers generated 40 points in the lane and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds. The team ended the night with a 40-21 edge in the rebounding department.

Noah Simones guided Conestoga with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection. Lucas Michel generated 12 points, one steal, one rebound, one assist and two pass deflections, and Ty Fox contributed five points, four rebounds, five assists and one block.

Jack Welch collected two points, four rebounds and one pass deflection for the Cougars. Bryson Berg netted three points and three rebounds and Evan Svanda posted two rebounds and one steal. Zach Smith made one steal and Kieran Samson, Johnny Welter, Breckin Berg, Jayden Widler, Kaden Simmerman and Andy Lamoureux saw court time.

Palmyra 12 20 18 14 – 64

Conestoga 12 8 16 3 – 39

Palmyra (64)

Hatcher 2-8 5-5 10, Waltke 9-13 3-5 21, Berry 2-2 0-0 5, Fitzpatrick 6-12 1-2 14, Dillon 3-4 0-0 8, Brekel 2-6 0-1 4, Pope 1-4 0-0 2, Erhart 0-1 0-0 0, Sweney 0-1 0-0 0, Nider 0-0 0-0 0, Junker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 25-51 9-14 64.

Conestoga (39)

Welch 0-8 2-3 2, Simones 6-18 1-2 17, Fox 2-9 1-1 5, Bry. Berg 1-2 1-1 3, Michel 4-8 0-0 12, Svanda 0-1 0-0 0, Welter 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Samson 0-0 0-0 0, Bre. Berg 0-0 0-0 0, Simmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Lamoureux 0-0 0-0 0, Widler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-46 5-7 39.

Conestoga 58, Falls City 26

Conestoga turned the tables on Falls City on Thursday night. The Cougars jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and kept their foot on the scoring gas pedal. Conestoga produced double-digit outbursts in each of the next three periods to run away from the Tigers (3-11).

Conestoga (6-8) enjoyed success with driving the basketball inside. The team finished with 36 points in the paint and dominated the rebounding battle. The Cougars outrebounded Falls City 35-19 and picked up 15 offensive boards.

CHS forced 15 Falls City turnovers and scored 24 points off those giveaways. Conestoga also took care of the basketball with just six turnovers during the evening.

Michel gave the Cougars plenty of production with his work on both ends of the court. He posted a team-best 16 points and added six rebounds, one block and one pass deflection.

Bryson Berg generated four points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals, and Fox notched 12 points, eight boards, two assists, two steals, one block and two pass deflections. Welch ended the evening with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and three pass deflections.

Simones helped the Cougars with 11 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Svanda was a force on the glass with seven rebounds, and Samson gave Conestoga four points and one rebound during his time on the court.

Welter dished out two assists, Smith and Simmerman each hauled in one rebound and Widler made one steal. Breckin Berg blocked one Falls City shot and Lamoureux helped the team on the defensive end.

Falls City 5 10 6 5 – 26

Conestoga 17 15 10 16 – 58

Falls City (26)

Butrick 0-4 0-0 0, Farmer 0-0 0-0 0, Bredemeier 1-9 2-2 5, Strauss 5-9 0-0 11, Craig 3-8 1-3 7, Eickhoff 0-2 0-0 0, McNeely 0-1 0-0 0, Hernandez 0-0 1-2 1, McKim 0-0 0-0 0, Vrtiska 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 10-35 4-7 26.

Conestoga (58)

Welch 4-10 1-2 11, Simones 5-11 0-0 11, Fox 6-10 0-0 12, Bry. Berg 2-3 0-0 4, Michel 6-13 1-3 16, Svanda 0-3 0-0 0, Welter 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Samson 2-2 0-0 4, Bre. Berg 0-1 0-0 0, Widler 0-0 0-0 0, Lamoureux 0-0 0-0 0, Simmerman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 2-5 58.

