CONESTOGA – The Conestoga boys basketball team finished the 2018-19 season 10-14. Jax Madsen, Ben Welch, Kobe Gansemer, Lane Fox, Koby Vogler, Alex Lamoureux, Jaydon Fisher, Wesley Nickels, Tobias Nolting, Jacob Curtis, Grant Nickels and Tyler Fox appeared in varsity games this year.
Offense
Conestoga posted 1,263 points this season and averaged 52.6 points per game. The team’s top point total came in a 74-42 victory over Weeping Water in February.
Lane Fox led the Cougars with 386 points (16.1 points per game). He shot 36.2 percent from the field and made 27.8 percent of his 3-point attempts. He also guided the team at the free-throw line by making 72.1 percent of his attempts.
Gansemer scored 252 points (10.5 ppg) for the team. He connected on 39.2 percent of his 3-point attempts and made 42.9 percent of his total field-goal tries.
Madsen collected 201 points (8.4 ppg) and shot 34.3 percent from the field. He also made 34.3 percent of his 3-point shots.
Welch delivered 177 points (7.4 ppg) and shot 35.0 percent from the field. He drained 70.4 percent of his free throws.
Vogler (133 points), Fisher (61), Lamoureux (20), Curtis (12), Grant Nickels (9), Tyler Fox (5), Nolting (2) and Wesley Nickels (2) also scored for Conestoga during the year.
Lane Fox paced Conestoga with 5.9 assists per game. He set a school-best mark for season assists with 141. He broke his 2017-18 total of 111 assists.
Madsen (40), Welch (29), Gansemer (19), Vogler (14), Lamoureux (11), Fisher (11), Nolting (4), Wesley Nickels (1) and Curtis (1) also made assists for Conestoga.
Conestoga set a program-best mark for 3-pointers in one season with 198. That total is tied for 23rd on the all-time list for boys basketball in Nebraska. Ravenna (2009) and Bellevue Christian (1990) also made 198 3-pointers in one season. Ainsworth set the top Nebraska School Activities Association mark of 289 treys in both 2014 and 2015.
Defense
Conestoga set a school-best team mark for charges taken in one season with 38. Madsen became both the single-season and career leader at CHS for charges taken. He drew 13 charges in 2018-19 and finished his career with 27. Neil Bock had held the previous season and career marks in the category.
Madsen and Lane Fox both led the Cougars with 33 steals. Gansemer posted 29 steals, Welch had 19 steals and Vogler and Lamoureux each made 18 steals. Curtis (5), Fisher (4), Grant Nickels (2) and Wesley Nickels (1) also delivered steals for CHS.
Gansemer collected seven blocks for the Cougars. Madsen and Fox each made two blocks.
Rebounding
Gansemer guided Conestoga in the rebounding department with 96 boards. Vogler hauled in 92 rebounds, Lane Fox had 86 boards and Madsen scooped up 72 rebounds.
Lamoureux (62), Welch (46), Curtis (12), Fisher (11), Grant Nickels (9), Wesley Nickels (4) and Nolting (2) also posted rebounds for the Cougars this season.