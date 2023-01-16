Conestoga boys win Shelton Invite title

SHELTON – The Conestoga boys produced a blizzard of points during a winning day of wrestling in Shelton’s gym.

The Cougars stormed to the top of the scoreboard at the Shelton Invite on Saturday. Conestoga claimed the team championship with 227.50 points. Red Cloud/Blue Hill (183 points) and Alma (159) finished second and third at the meet, which featured teams from the central and eastern sections of the state.

Ethan Avidano helped Conestoga with an individual championship at 138 pounds. Avidano (22-12) pinned his first three opponents before stopping Arapahoe’s Titus Goshert (21-11) by a 5-4 score. He pinned Arapahoe’s Grayson Koller (19-9) at the 3:23 mark of the title match.

James Kansteiner (132 pounds), Lucas Anderson (160) and Gage Totilas (220) earned second place in their weight classes. Kansteiner (24-9) registered two pins, one major decision and one decision during the day, and Anderson (21-9) captured a silver medal with three pins. Totilas (28-4) collected a pair of pins at the tournament.

Jace Thomas (106) and Scott Dufault (145) picked up third-place medals, and Asher Koehnen (113) and Mason Serkiz (170) finished fourth at the tournament. Gavin Harrison (120), Collin Dufault (132), Kaden Simmerman (152) and Trey Rodis (182) placed fifth, and Calum Jeys (113) and Gaige Gillott (138) collected sixth place.

Team Results

Conestoga 227.50, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 183, Alma 159, Arapahoe 151, Pleasanton 145, Grand Island Central Catholic 116, Kenesaw 114.50, Wilcox-Hildreth 109, Overton 106.50, Shelton 100.50, Sutton 87, Hastings St. Cecilia 61, O’Neill St. Mary’s 51

Conestoga Results

106 – Jace Thomas (3rd)

Pinned by Gavin Patterson (WLC) 0:54, pinned Logan Shriver (ALM) 1:17, dec. Evan Kucera (PLE) 6-5, pinned by Korey Poppe (SUT) 2:14, pinned Gage Gooden (ARP) 1:20

113 – Calum Jeys (6th)

Pinned by Jesse Winberg (PLE) 3:25, pinned Lane Shore (SUT) 0:50, pinned by Sebastian Sauceda (SHL) 0:39, pinned Ian Dunse (ALM) 2:47, pinned by Augustas Arreguy (PLE) 2:11

113 – Asher Koehnen (4th)

Dec. Augustas Arreguy (PLE) 7-5, pinned Clayton North (ARP) 3:32, pinned by Carter Brandyberry (ALM) 3:28, pinned by Jesse Winberg (PLE) 4:29

120 – Logan Christensen

Pinned Braylen Fielder (KEN) 3:24, pinned by Tucker Brandyberry (ALM) 0:39, dec. by Clay Frecks (ALM) 6-0, pinned Ayden Ivery (GICC) 2:59

120 – Gavin Harrison (5th)

Pinned Brennon Pierson (SHL) 1:39, pinned Breckon Johnson (ALM) 0:27, pinned by Austin Kennicutt (OVT) 1:03, pinned Ayden Ivery (GICC) 0:54, pinned Clay Frecks (ALM) 0:32

132 – Jaren Asuncion

Pinned by Graiden Ritner (WLC) 0:40, pinned by Alex Diaz (ARP) 1:19, pinned by Jake Shipman (RCBH) 2:46, dec. Spencer Wiens (GICC) 10-6, dec. by Hunter Jorschumb (ARP) 7-5

132 – Collin Dufault

Pinned Talon Hawkinson (HSC) 0:45, pinned Spencer Wiens (GICC) 3:48, maj. dec. by James Kansteiner (CHS) 15-2, pinned Alex Diaz (ARP) 3:22, pinned Landon Scheidemann (SUT) 0:56

132 – James Kansteiner (2nd)

Pinned Spencer Wiens (GICC) 1:41, pinned Talon Hawkinson (HSC) 0:52, maj. dec. Collin Dufault (CHS) 15-2, dec. Graiden Ritner (WLC) 5-2, maj. dec. by James Kansteiner (CHS) 12-3

138 – Jacob Landon

Pinned Ty Kennicutt (OVT) 2:45, tech fall Jordyn Stark (CHS) 18-3 (2:08), pinned by Grayson Koller (ARP) 1:48, dec. by Airan Hernandez (SUT) 12-5, dec. Montae Henry (CHS) 3-0

138 – Gaige Gillott (6th)

Pinned by Ethan Avidano (CHS) 2:52, pinned Braydon Johnson (ALM) 2:44, pinned Caleb Avidano (CHS) 0:57, dec. Montae Henry (CHS) 5-1, pinned by Airan Hernandez (SUT) 0:41

138 – Montae Henry

Pinned Will Belz (KEN) 4:57, dec. by Titus Goshert (ARP) 6-0, dec. by Gaige Gillott (CHS), dec. by Jacob Landon (CHS) 3-0

138 – Caleb Avidano

Pinned by Braydon Johnson (ALM) 0:18, pinned by Ethan Avidano (CHS) 2:23, pinned by Gaige Gillott (CHS) 0:57, pinned Jordyn Stark (CHS) 1:47

138 – Ethan Avidano (1st)

Pinned Gaige Gillott (CHS) 2:52, pinned Caleb Avidano (CHS) 2:28, pinned Braydon Johnson (ALM) 3:59, dec. Titus Goshert (ARP) 5-4, pinned Grayson Koller (ARP) 3:23

138 – Jordyn Stark

Pinned by Grayson Koller (ARP) 1:06, tech fall by Jacob Landon (CHS) 18-3 (2:08), tech fall by Ty Kennicutt (OVT) 16-1 (4:37), pinned by Caleb Avidano (CHS) 1:47

145 – Scott Dufault (3rd)

Pinned Enrique Andrade (SHL) 4:43, pinned Parker Walahoski (OVT) 5:43, pinned Eli Pistulka (WLC) 0:35, pinned by Caden Trew (RCBH) 2:58, pinned by Rafe Hill (ARP) 1:29

152 – Caleb Winter

Pinned by Brooks Armstrong (RCBH) 1:35, pinned by Kaden Simmerman (CHS) 4:56, pinned by Nolan Klein (HSC) 1:31, pinned by Brayden Krugman (OSM) 1:13

152 – Kaden Simmerman (5th)

Pinned Nolan Klein (HSC) 3:01, pinned Caleb Winter (CHS) 4:56, dec. by Brayden Krugman (OSM) 5-4, pinned by Brooks Armstrong (RCBH) 2:34, dec. Gage Clifton (OVT) 2-1

160 – Lucas Anderson (2nd)

Pinned Klayton Niles (RCBH) 1:21, pinned Hayden Muirhead (OVT) 3:58, maj. dec. by Ben Alberts (GICC) 10-1, pinned Carrick McCorkle (ARP) 0:41

170 – Mason Serkiz (4th)

Pinned Brian Liberato (SUT) 1:46, pinned Brandon Wagner (WLC) 0:16, pinned Wyatt Seeman (RCBH) 0:55, pinned by Jace Rosenkrans (OSM) 1:08, pinned by Dylan Pooschke (OVT) 1:51

182 – Trey Rodis (5th)

Pinned by Will Stewart (SHL) 2:25, pinned by Mason Johnson (WLC) 1:48, pinned Joshua Henry (OVT) 1:58, pinned Treyton Renz (GICC) 0:49, pinned Joshua Henry (OVT) 1:34

220 – Gage Totilas (2nd)

Pinned Alex Rutt (KEN) 0:33, pinned Jose Gonzalez Rodriguez (OVT) 0:55, pinned by Luke Pawloski (PLE) 5:02