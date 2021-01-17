Conestoga captures title at Malcolm tournament

MALCOLM – Conestoga wrestlers raised a championship trophy Saturday with their winning work in Malcolm’s gym.
The Cougars brought a first-place piece of hardware back from the Malcolm Round Robin Tournament. Conestoga scored 151.5 points to edge Malcolm for the top spot in team standings. The Clippers finished the day with 141.5 points.
Braden Ruffner (120 pounds), Keaghon Chini (126) and Cameron Williams (132) each won individual titles for the team. Ruffner pinned all three of his opponents during his championship run, and Chini generated four pins and one technical fall during his unblemished day. Williams received a first-round bye before collecting a technical fall and pin to claim his title.
Conestoga will return to the varsity mat on Thursday against Falls City. The teams will begin action at 6 p.m. in Falls City. The Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Arlington.
Team Results
Conestoga 151.5, Malcolm 141.5, Fairbury 136, West Point-Beemer 134, Tri County 125, Tekamah-Herman 72, Shelby-Rising City 56
Conestoga Results
106 – Asher Koehnen
Pinned by Lucas Lewandowski (TRI) 1:45, pinned by Edward Pena (WPB) 1:43
113 – Ethan Gloe (3rd)
Dec. by Colton Placek (TRI) 9-3, pinned Kristopher Pena (WPB) 1:40, pinned by Aiden Haidul (FRB) 1:43
120 – Braden Ruffner (1st)
Pinned Spencer Weers (FRB) 3:07, pinned Brink Stawniak (CHS) 3:11, pinned Zane Zoucha (MLC) 2:57
120 – Brink Stawniak
Maj. dec. by Zane Zoucha (MLC) 8-0, pinned by Braden Ruffner (CHS) 3:11, maj. dec. by Spencer Weers (FRB) 15-7
126 – Keaghon Chini (1st)
Pinned Bryce Teut (MLC) 2:28, tech fall Joryean Sturm (FRB) 20-1 (4:31), pinned Kole Eickmeier (SRC) 1:31, pinned Jamisson Evert (WPB) 3:47, pinned Ethan Avidano (CHS) 1:05
126 – Ethan Avidano (3rd)
Pinned by Jamisson Evert (WPB) 2:57, pinned Kole Eickmeier (SRC) 1:21, pinned Bryce Teut (MLC) 1:55, pinned Joryean Sturm (FRB) 3:45, pinned by Keaghon Chini (CHS) 1:05
132 – Cameron Williams (1st)
Tech fall Bricen Wilke (MLC) 17-0 (5:59), pinned Zaid Martinez (TRI) 2:34
132 – Carter Wessar
Pinned by Tony Braniff (TEK) 0:51, pinned by Connor Gerths (FRB) 0:22
138 – Carter Plowman (2nd)
Pinned Scott Dufault (CHS) 2:38, pinned Ethan McCown (FRB) 1:26, pinned Aidan Hardin (MLC) 0:48, pinned Jacob Landon (CHS) 1:23, pinned by Logan Burt (TEK) 5:13
138 – Scott Dufault (3rd)
Pinned by Carter Plowman (CHS) 2:38, pinned Aidan Hardin (MLC) 0:35, tech fall Jacob Landon (CHS) 20-4 (3:19), pinned by Logan Burt (TEK) 0:46, pinned Ethan McCown (FRB) 1:23
138 – Jacob Landon
Pinned by Ethan McCown (FRB) 1:14, pinned by Logan Burt (TEK) 0:05, tech fall by Scott Dufault (CHS) 20-4 (3:19), pinned by Carter Plowman (CHS) 1:23, pinned by Aidan Hardin (MLC) 1:00
145 – Lucas Anderson (3rd)
Pinned Landon Trimm (FRB) 0:31, maj. dec. by Ty Kaup (WPB) 15-3, pinned Luke Walters (MLC) 2:19, pinned Brady Braniff (TEK) 0:43
160 – Jabari Parsons
Pinned by Riley Arner (FRB) 1:20, pinned by Gavin Zoucha (MLC) 0:57, pinned by Nate Kaup (WPB) 0:09, pinned by Jack Hopkins (TRI) 1:12
195 – Gage Totilas
Maj. dec. by Cooper Colson (WPB) 10-0, pinned by Domenic Hyson (FRB) 0:49, pinned by Brandon Beeson (TRI) 0:53, pinned by Riley Donahoo (MLC) 5:20
285 – Dallas Katzenstein (4th)
Pinned by Kale Nordmeyer (MLC) 0:21, pinned Brant Gillham (FRB) 0:21, pinned Toby Ambrose (TRI) 0:26