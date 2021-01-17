Conestoga captures title at Malcolm tournament

MALCOLM – Conestoga wrestlers raised a championship trophy Saturday with their winning work in Malcolm’s gym.

The Cougars brought a first-place piece of hardware back from the Malcolm Round Robin Tournament. Conestoga scored 151.5 points to edge Malcolm for the top spot in team standings. The Clippers finished the day with 141.5 points.

Braden Ruffner (120 pounds), Keaghon Chini (126) and Cameron Williams (132) each won individual titles for the team. Ruffner pinned all three of his opponents during his championship run, and Chini generated four pins and one technical fall during his unblemished day. Williams received a first-round bye before collecting a technical fall and pin to claim his title.

Conestoga will return to the varsity mat on Thursday against Falls City. The teams will begin action at 6 p.m. in Falls City. The Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Arlington.

Team Results

Conestoga 151.5, Malcolm 141.5, Fairbury 136, West Point-Beemer 134, Tri County 125, Tekamah-Herman 72, Shelby-Rising City 56

Conestoga Results