Conestoga claims medals at wrestling tournament

DAVID CITY – Four Conestoga wrestlers competed against a large number of ranked opponents Saturday at the David City Aquinas Invite.

Keaghon Chini, Scott Dufault, Carter Plowman and Lucas Anderson represented the Cougars at the tournament. Chini and Plowman earned medals during the day and Dufault and Anderson each won matches for the school.

Conestoga placed seventh at the meet with 40.5 points. All four Cougars boosted the team score with their performances. They were just 4.5 points away from claiming fifth place.

Plowman (17-3) highlighted Conestoga’s trip with a second-place medal at 145 pounds. He pinned each of his first opponents in the opening period and registered a pin in 2:43 in the semifinals. Shelby-Rising City’s Grady Belt (21-2) stopped Plowman in the championship match.

Chini (20-6) captured a fourth-place medal at 132 pounds. He produced one pin and one technical fall at the tournament. His only losses came to Milford’s Eli Vondra and Jacob Moravec. Vondra owns a 24-1 mark and Moravec is 23-5.

Dufault collected one pin at 138 pounds and Anderson produced one pin at 152 pounds. Dufault reached the third round of the consolation bracket and Anderson reached the consolation semifinals.

Perennial powers David City Aquinas and Broken Bow were part of a close battle for the team championship. David City Aquinas captured first place with 236.5 points. Broken Bow finished second in the team race with 232 points.

Team Results

David City Aquinas 236.5, Broken Bow 232, Milford 173.5, Twin River 79, Columbus Scotus 44.5, Shelby-Rising City 41.5, Conestoga 40.5, Boys Town 38, North Bend Central 34, Stanton 24, Nebraska Christian 9.5

Conestoga Results

132 – Keaghon Chini (4th)

Pinned Marshall Brydl (BTO) 3:27, pinned by Eli Vondra (MIL) 3:44, tech fall Jayden Reed (STA) 17-1 (3:48), dec. by Jacob Moravec (DCA) 2-0

138 – Scott Dufault

Tech fall by Daniel Musgrave (NCH) 18-2 (5:55), pinned Anton Wurdinger (STA) 2:44, dec. by Spencer Shotkoski (CLS) 5-1

145 – Carter Plowman (2nd)

Pinned Colby Johnson (BTO) 1:11, pinned Wesley Miller (DCA) 0:38, pinned Damien Erickson (STA) 2:43, pinned by Grady Belt (SRC) 5:17

152 – Lucas Anderson

Dec. by Jack Myers (BRB) 6-1, pinned Ethan Fjell (SRC) 1:18, pinned by Tylor Kment (STA) 2:42

