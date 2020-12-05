Conestoga climbs past OCA on court

OMAHA – The Conestoga girls packed winning suitcases Friday night with steals, shots and strength on the basketball court.
The Cougars enjoyed a successful trip to Omaha Christian Academy with a 46-30 victory. The teams remained close before Conestoga broke things open in the second half. CHS held the Eagles to one basket and three free throws in the last 11:21 to win the game.
Conestoga head coach Tony Thies said the team’s effort in the final two quarters made the difference in the outcome. The Cougars made crisper passes, stepped in OCA throwing lanes and played solid transition defense. That helped the squad outscore Omaha Christian Academy 25-11 after the break.
“Our mentality was a lot better in the second half,” Thies said. “I thought we played really defensively and tentatively on both ends in the first half. We weren’t on the attack on either offense or defense, and they took advantage of that and made plays.
“By the time we got to the fourth quarter the girls really stepped up their level of intensity. We played much better defensively and that translated into some good looks at the other end. I wasn’t happy with the way we started out, but I’m happy with the way the girls came together and improved as the game went on.”
Conestoga flew out to a 6-2 lead after Lindee Watson sank two short jumpers and Sophia Ackerman put an offensive rebound back into the basket. OCA rallied within 13-12 by the end of the first quarter, and Julia Townsend’s assist to Abby Martinson tied the game at 14-14. Rianna Greene’s jumper from the right elbow with 8.5 seconds left pulled OCA within 21-19 at halftime.
Watson helped the Cougars write a winning headline with her work in the second half. She scored the team’s first eight points of the third quarter with a variety of moves in the post. Her putback late in the period gave Conestoga a 29-25 edge.
Myah Cummings buried a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, and a layup by Taylor McClatchey increased the gap to 36-27 with five minutes to play. Ali Gansemer then sealed the outcome with her perimeter shooting. She drained a pair of 3-pointers to boost Conestoga’s lead to 42-27.
Watson guided the Cougars with a career-best 21 points. She added nine rebounds, one steal and four pass deflections in the paint. Gansemer produced nine points, four rebounds and two steals, and Mati Steckler collected two points, nine boards, three steals and two assists.
McClatchey gave the team four points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and three pass deflections. Ackerman tallied seven points, seven rebounds and two pass deflections, and Cummings generated three points, three steals, four assists and four pass deflections. Jameson Yost helped the team with her defense throughout the game.
The team played its second game in as many nights. Conestoga opened its season Thursday with a trip to Louisville for a conference contest. Thies said he felt the Cougars had made progress over the two-day stretch.
“I was happy when I saw that we would be starting out with back-to-back games,” Thies said. “It’s good to get on the court as much as possible early in the season. The girls have done some really nice things in these first two games, so it’s an encouraging way to start the year.”
Conestoga 13 8 10 15 – 46
Omaha Christian Academy 12 7 6 5 – 30
Conestoga (46)
McClatchey 2-6 0-2 4, Steckler 1-8 0-0 2, Watson 10-16 1-7 21, Cummings 1-8 0-0 3, Ackerman 3-11 0-2 7, Gansemer 3-6 1-2 9, Yost 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 2-13 46.
Omaha Christian Academy (30)
Blum 1-6 1-2 3, J. Townsend 1-4 0-0 2, C. Wirges 5-10 4-7 14, Martinson 1-1 0-0 2, B. Wirges 1-7 3-3 5, Greene 2-6 0-0 4, A. Townsend 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-34 8-12 30.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!