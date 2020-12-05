Conestoga climbs past OCA on court

OMAHA – The Conestoga girls packed winning suitcases Friday night with steals, shots and strength on the basketball court.

The Cougars enjoyed a successful trip to Omaha Christian Academy with a 46-30 victory. The teams remained close before Conestoga broke things open in the second half. CHS held the Eagles to one basket and three free throws in the last 11:21 to win the game.

Conestoga head coach Tony Thies said the team’s effort in the final two quarters made the difference in the outcome. The Cougars made crisper passes, stepped in OCA throwing lanes and played solid transition defense. That helped the squad outscore Omaha Christian Academy 25-11 after the break.

“Our mentality was a lot better in the second half,” Thies said. “I thought we played really defensively and tentatively on both ends in the first half. We weren’t on the attack on either offense or defense, and they took advantage of that and made plays.

“By the time we got to the fourth quarter the girls really stepped up their level of intensity. We played much better defensively and that translated into some good looks at the other end. I wasn’t happy with the way we started out, but I’m happy with the way the girls came together and improved as the game went on.”