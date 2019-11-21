CONESTOGA – The Conestoga volleyball team finished the 2019 season 4-29. Naomi Simones, Mattie Haizlip, Myah Cummings, Taylor McClatchey, Allison Lewien, Amelia Gocke, Sydney McPeek, Cassidy Hartig, Sophia Tegels, Addi Andersen, Reagan McPeek, Lindee Watson, Hannah Lewien, Sophia Ackerman, Jozlynne Kozak, Kelley Maier, Bella Basino and Haven Zimmerman appeared in varsity matches this season.
Offense
Conestoga ended the season with 460 kills. Haizlip and Watson led the Cougars with 109 kills apiece.
Cummings (89), Allison Lewien (50), McClatchey (32), Reagan McPeek (24), Simones (10), Sydney McPeek (10), Kozak (9), Ackerman (6), Hartig (4), Andersen (3), Tegels (3), Hannah Lewien (1) and Maier (1) all posted kills during the year.
Reagan McPeek generated a team-best 325 assists. Gocke (43), Haizlip (18), Sydney McPeek (11), Simones (10), Watson (4), Hartig (2), Tegels (1), Allison Lewien (1), McClatchey (1) and Cummings (1) added assists for the Cougars.
Defense
Conestoga collected 803 digs during the year. Simones (232), Watson (173), Haizlip (104), Cummings (104) and Reagan McPeek (102) all had triple-digit dig totals.
Tegels (19), McClatchey (13), Sydney McPeek (13), Andersen (9), Hannah Lewien (9), Ackerman (9), Allison Lewien (8), Gocke (7) and Hartig (1) added digs for the team.
Simones set a program-best mark with 589 serve receptions. Watson (322), Haizlip (298) and Cummings (231) all surpassed 200 serve receptions during the season.
Hannah Lewien (13), Sydney McPeek (11), Reagan McPeek (10), Allison Lewien (8), Tegels (6), McClatchey (5), Andersen (4) and Gocke (2) pitched in serve receptions.
Kozak (6), McClatchey (5), Allison Lewien (5), Ackerman (3), Watson (2), Haizlip (2) and Sydney McPeek (1) had solo blocks this season. Haizlip (12), McClatchey (12), Reagan McPeek (8), Allison Lewien (7), Cummings (4), Kozak (2) and Sydney McPeek (1) made assisted blocks.
Serving
Watson led Conestoga with 40 aces during the campaign. Reagan McPeek (38), Simones (28), Tegels (10), Andersen (10), Gocke (7), Hannah Lewien (6), Allison Lewien (5), Cummings (5), Haizlip (3), Hartig (1) and Ackerman (1) all carded aces for the Cougars.