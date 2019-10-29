PLATTEVIEW – Conestoga athletes wrote the final words of their 2019 season manuscript Monday night in the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament.
The Cougars traveled to Platteview to take on Ashland-Greenwood in a postseason volleyball matchup. Top-seeded AGHS defeated fourth-seeded Conestoga 25-11, 25-8, 25-7.
Conestoga gave Ashland-Greenwood (17-11) a battle early in the opening game. A kill and ace block from Allison Lewien gave the Cougars a 4-2 lead, and kills from Myah Cummings and Lindee Watson helped the team remain within 10-9.
The Bluejays used strong serving to fly away after that. AGHS won 12 straight points with junior Saige Craven at the service line. She carded three aces during the stretch. Jess Stander gave the Bluejays a lead in the match with a kill on game point.
AGHS stormed out to a 13-1 lead in game two after Craven connected on six early aces. The Bluejays copied the formula with a 15-4 start to game three. Senior Katie Reisen ended action with an ace on match point.
Lewien helped the Cougars with two kills and one ace block in the match. Cummings had two kills and one ace, Watson made two kills and Taylor McClatchey posted one ace block. Reagan McPeek chipped in one ace for the team.
Conestoga completed its season 4-28. Mattie Haizlip, Cassidy Hartig, Sydney McPeek and Madison Mann were the team’s seniors.