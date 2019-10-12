BLUE SPRINGS – Conestoga athletes ended their softball schedule on Wednesday with a pair of postseason games.
The Cougars traveled to Blue Springs for the District C-2 Tournament. Sixth-seeded Conestoga played third-seeded Falls City in the first game of the day. The team ended the tournament with a close battle against fifth-seeded Southern/Diller-Odell.
Conestoga finished its season 2-25. Jaelinn Victor, Shay Uhe and Naomi Wyant were the team’s three seniors.
Falls City 16, Conestoga 6
Falls City used a dynamic offense to stop Conestoga in the opening round. The Tigers pushed eight runs across the plate in the opening inning and scored five times in the third inning. Josey Hollens had five runs batted in and Elyse Poppe and Madison Jones each had three hits.
Victor helped the Cougars with four RBI in the game. Morgan McAndrew boosted the team with three hits.
Conestoga 204 0 – 6 7 7
Falls City 815 2 – 16 14 2
Southern/Diller-Odell 4, Conestoga 2
Conestoga stayed with Southern/Diller-Odell for all seven innings. The Cougars led 1-0 in the third inning and reduced a 3-1 deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fifth. Southern/Diller-Odell scored a key insurance run in the fifth and held on for the victory.
McAndrew generated a pair of hits and Mati Steckler posted one hit, one walk and one RBI. Victor drove in one run and Wyant delivered one hit and one walk.
Ali Gansemer tossed six innings for Conestoga. She scattered four hits and struck out three batters.
Conestoga 001 010 0 – 2 5 6
Southern/D-O 003 010 x – 4 4 1