HUMBOLDT – Conestoga wrestlers turned their Jan. 14 dual with Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City into a quick experience on the mat.
The Cougars dominated the Titans 77-6 during a trip to Humboldt. Conestoga claimed victories in 13 of the 14 weight classes and won by forfeit eight times. H-TR-S/Pawnee City’s lone points came in a forfeit victory at 285 pounds.
Conestoga wrestled five matches with the Titans and won all of them in convincing fashion. Keaghon Chini, Jacob Dragon, Justin Pick, Isaiah Parsons and Hunter Thonen defeated their opponents in the first period. Chini, Pick, Parsons and Thonen won by pin and Dragon scored a technical fall.
Dawson Hardesty, Ethan Williams, Braden Ruffner, Cameron Williams, Dillon Leffler, Owen Snipes and Gage Totilas won by forfeit for Conestoga.
The Cougars had been scheduled to participate in the Syracuse Pin Invite on Friday, but winter weather forced Syracuse officials to postpone the tournament. They have rescheduled the Syracuse Pin Invite for Tuesday, Jan. 21. Action will begin at 4:30 p.m. Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Conestoga, Louisville, Syracuse and Tri County will wrestle in the tournament.
Conestoga 77, H-TR-S/PC 6
106 – Dawson Hardesty (CHS) won by forfeit
113 – Ethan Williams (CHS) won by forfeit
120 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) won by forfeit
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Sean Long (HTRS), 1:45
You have free articles remaining.
132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) won by forfeit
138 – Jaemes Plowman (CHS) won by forfeit
145 – Jacob Dragon (CHS) tech fall Brandt Leech (HTRS), 15-0 (1:48)
152 – Justin Pick (CHS) pinned Andy Maloley (HTRS), 0:31
160 – Dillon Leffler (CHS) won by forfeit
170 – Isaiah Parsons (CHS) pinned Isaac Bittner (HTRS), 1:23
182 – Owen Snipes (CHS) won by forfeit
195 – Gage Totilas (CHS) won by forfeit
220 – Hunter Thonen (CHS) pinned Ty Force (HTRS), 0:43
285 – Ty Faulks (HTRS) won by forfeit