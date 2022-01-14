Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock teams play in front of fans

MURDOCK – Visitors standing outside of Conestoga’s locker room on Thursday night heard plenty of cheering as coaches congratulated the Cougars for their work.

The CHS boys left Elmwood-Murdock’s gym with a 52-36 triumph. Conestoga captured the Cass County matchup with a winning performance on both ends of the court. The team led 35-15 at halftime and stretched the gap to 47-15 midway through the third quarter.

CHS head coach Jason Ahrens said he was happy with the team’s defensive work the entire night. Conestoga had limited Nebraska City to just 15 second-half points earlier in the week, and that momentum remained during the opening half against the Knights. The Cougars held E-M to five baskets and one free throw in the initial 16 minutes.

“We played really well on defense in the first half,” Ahrens said. “We had a good second half against Nebraska City the other night, and the guys carried that over into tonight’s game. I was really pleased to see that. We shot the ball well too, so when you combine both of those this was probably one of the best first halves we’ve played all season.”

Conestoga (5-7) also found scoring success against the Knights (4-8). Noah Simones, Jack Welch and Ty Fox buried jumpers in the opening six minutes to give the team a 15-5 lead. CHS produced points on seven straight trips in the second quarter to expand the gap. Conestoga finished the first half 14-of-17 from the field.

“We have multiple guys who can hit shots, and everyone who goes out there can create energy for the team,” Ahrens said. “We have four or five players who can take over a game with their shooting, which makes it harder to defend us, and everybody out there is moving around and filling their roles really well. The guy who sets the screen is just as important as the guy who takes the shot.”

Conestoga iced the outcome in the first four minutes of the third quarter. Lucas Michel drained a 3-pointer on the team’s first shot of the second half, and Fox generated seven straight points to make it 45-15. Michel then delivered a wraparound assist on the baseline to Bryson Berg for a basket on the next trip.

Fox gave the Cougars plenty of production with 21 points and five rebounds. He finished 9-of-11 from the floor. Simones generated 11 points, two steals, two rebounds and one assist, and Welch ended the evening with seven points, five boards, three assists and two steals.

Bryson Berg contributed six points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Michel posted five points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Evan Svanda produced two points and one rebound for the team.

Johnny Welter hauled in two rebounds for the Cougars. Kieran Samson, Zach Smith, Jayden Widler, Kaden Simmerman, Breckin Berg and Andy Lamoureux saw court time for the team.

Reid Fletcher guided Elmwood-Murdock with 14 points, four steals and two rebounds. Nate Rust produced nine points and two assists and Henry Coleman secured five points and six rebounds. Riley Wilson took one charge and added two points and two rebounds.

Tyson Mans pocketed four points and one rebound, Braden Mommens tallied two points and two boards and Sam Clements notched one steal, one assist and one rebound. Rylan Kastens grabbed one rebound and Easton Miller and Jeston Junker each saw court time.

Conestoga 18 17 16 1 – 52

Elmwood-Murdock 7 8 9 12 – 36

Conestoga (52)

Welch 3-7 0-0 7, Simones 4-6 0-0 11, Fox 9-11 1-1 21, Bry. Berg 2-2 2-6 6, Michel 2-4 0-0 5, Svanda 1-1 0-0 2, Welter 0-1 0-0 0, Samson 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Widler 0-0 0-0 0, Simmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Bre. Berg 0-1 0-0 0, Lamoureux 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-35 3-7 52.

Elmwood-Murdock (36)

Rust 2-7 4-5 9, Coleman 2-11 0-0 5, Wilson 1-4 0-0 2, Fletcher 5-9 1-2 14, Mans 1-8 2-3 4, Mommens 1-2 0-0 2, Clements 0-0 0-0 0, Kastens 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Junker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-41 7-10 36.

