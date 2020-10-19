Conestoga ends season against Omaha Brownell-Talbot

CONESTOGA – Conestoga gave Omaha Brownell-Talbot everything it could handle through the first 24 minutes of action Thursday night.
The Raiders responded by winning the second half of football on the Cougar Stadium surface.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot scored five times after the break to claim the District D1-1 matchup 55-22. Tommy Pugsley ran for 168 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Raiders in the comeback. The team trailed at halftime but pitched a shutout in the second half to improve to 4-3.
Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars performed well in the opening half. Conestoga scored the game’s first touchdown and crossed the goal line twice in the second quarter. Three turnovers kept the Cougars from keeping pace with Omaha Brownell-Talbot after halftime.
“Our boys were able to play a good first half again on our home field, but let the game get away from us in the second half,” Clausen said. “The missed opportunities on offense played a big role with us not getting the momentum back after their first touchdown in the second half.
“We were able to spread the ball around in the run game which was positive. Defensively we did some good things, but missed tackles were the difference.”
Conestoga (1-7) gave fans at Cougar Stadium plenty to cheer about in the first half. Tobias Nolting capped the team’s first drive with a touchdown run from the 1-yard line, and he helped CHS tie things at 12-12 with a 46-yard scoring sprint in the second quarter. Nolting then converted the two-point run to make it 14-12.
Conestoga increased the gap to 22-12 later in the period. Jayden Widler broke free from the Brownell-Talbot defense and flew 62 yards for a score. Nolting added the two-point conversion run to create a double-digit lead.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot ended the first half with a touchdown and made it 34-22 by the end of the third quarter. The team created separation on the scoreboard with three touchdowns in the final 12 minutes.
Nolting led Conestoga’s rushing attack with 90 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Widler finished with 62 yards, Keaghon Chini gained 43 yards on ten carries and Lucas Anderson posted 23 yards on two attempts. Nolting completed one pass for nine yards to Cameron Williams and one pass for one yard to Widler.
Alrich Rigonios helped the CHS defense with five solo tackles, and Gage Totilas ended the night with four solo and five assisted tackles. Brody Hassler recovered one fumble and contributed four solo and four assisted tackles, Williams posted four solo tackles and Evan Svanda and Widler each recovered one fumble.
Carter Plowman made one interception and produced two solo and three assisted tackles. Anderson chipped in two solo and two assisted tackles for the Cougars.
Clausen said Conestoga athletes learned a great deal during the program’s first season in eight-man football. Many of the Cougars will return next season with valuable experience. Nolting, Williams, Hassler and James Parriott were the team’s four seniors.
“A tough loss to end the season on, but our boys know what it will take to elevate our program into the 2021 season,” Clausen said.
Omaha B-T 12 8 14 21 – 55
Conestoga 6 16 0 0 – 22
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
CHS – Nolting 1 run (run no good)
OBT – Alli 37 pass from Pugsley (run no good)
OBT – Vetter 21 pass from Pugsley (pass no good)
2nd Quarter
CHS – Nolting 46 run (Nolting run)
CHS – Widler 62 run (Nolting run)
OBT – Pugsley 1 run (pass no good)
3rd Quarter
OBT – Pugsley 31 run (pass no good)
OBT – Pugsley 2 run (run good)
4th Quarter
OBT – Vetter 5 pass from Pugsley 5 (run good)
OBT – Grafelman 1 run (Grafelman kick)
OBT – Pugsley 39 run (kick no good)
