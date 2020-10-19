Conestoga ends season against Omaha Brownell-Talbot

CONESTOGA – Conestoga gave Omaha Brownell-Talbot everything it could handle through the first 24 minutes of action Thursday night.

The Raiders responded by winning the second half of football on the Cougar Stadium surface.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot scored five times after the break to claim the District D1-1 matchup 55-22. Tommy Pugsley ran for 168 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Raiders in the comeback. The team trailed at halftime but pitched a shutout in the second half to improve to 4-3.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars performed well in the opening half. Conestoga scored the game’s first touchdown and crossed the goal line twice in the second quarter. Three turnovers kept the Cougars from keeping pace with Omaha Brownell-Talbot after halftime.

“Our boys were able to play a good first half again on our home field, but let the game get away from us in the second half,” Clausen said. “The missed opportunities on offense played a big role with us not getting the momentum back after their first touchdown in the second half.

“We were able to spread the ball around in the run game which was positive. Defensively we did some good things, but missed tackles were the difference.”