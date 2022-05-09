Conestoga ends soccer season against Skyhawks

OMAHA – The Conestoga girls watched their successful season come to a close Saturday morning against the top team in the state.

Top-seeded Omaha Skutt defeated 16th-seeded Conestoga 10-0 in the District B-1 Final. Athletes played in sunny and windy conditions at Omaha Skutt’s Moylan Field. Fans from both schools watched the 11 a.m. soccer match from a large set of bleachers.

Omaha Skutt players had the strong winds at their backs during the first half, and the defending Class B state champions took advantage of that soon after the opening whistle. The Skyhawks took a corner kick less than one minute into the game. Presley Douglas found an opening and redirected the corner kick with her head into the net at the 39:20 mark.

Douglas scored her second goal with 37:44 remaining and Caroline Daub made it 3-0 on a grounder soon after. Breena Whitaker knocked in a shot from 15 yards away with 26:24 on the clock, and Tess Behrens notched a goal on a free kick from 25 yards away less than five minutes later.

Omaha Skutt increased the lead to 6-0 after Maggie Reisbig sailed her free kick into the net from 20 yards out. Behrens then completed her hat trick with two goals in the final 7:08 of the half.

The Skyhawks ended action due to mercy rule in the second half. Whitaker pocketed the team’s ninth goal and Victoria Van Dyke made it 10-0 with a goal.

Behrens finished the match with three goals and Whitaker and Douglas each had two goals and one assist. Lakin Appell generated three assists, Daub made one goal and one assist and Van Dyk and Reisbig each tallied one goal. Corinne Merkel chipped in one assist for the Skyhawks.

Omaha Skutt improved to 14-2. The Skyhawks will look to claim the school’s ninth state championship this week. Class B state matches will run May 11-16 at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. The Skyhawks will compete in their 25th straight state tournament.

Conestoga finished its campaign 9-8. The Cougars advanced to the district final for the second straight year and returned home with a district runner-up plaque. Lindee Watson, Angelina Flores and Lachlyn Swim were the team’s three seniors.

Conestoga 0 0 – 0

Omaha Skutt 8 2 – 10

