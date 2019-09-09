YUTAN – Yutan kept Conestoga from capturing a road victory Friday night by employing a strong scoring attack on both offense and defense.
Yutan used multiple big plays in the first half to leave the football field with a 56-14 triumph. The Chieftains tallied 405 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers. Yutan accumulated 317 yards on the ground and went 5-of-8 on third-down conversions.
YHS scored in the first quarter on a 63-yard pass and runs of 35 and 43 yards. The team added a pair of touchdowns runs early in the second quarter before returning an interception to pay dirt. The Chieftains made the halftime score 49-0 with a pass from the 4-yard line.
Conestoga posted a pair of touchdowns in the second half. Justin Pick scored six points when he returned a kickoff 85 yards in the third quarter. Tobias Nolting crossed the goal line on a 4-yard run in the fourth period.
Keaghon Chini led Conestoga’s rushing attack with 55 yards on ten carries. Nolting ran the ball 15 times for 42 yards and Jacob Dragon had one run for three yards.
Jaemes Plowman produced six solo tackles and Owen Snipes made five solo and four assisted tackles. Hunter Thonen collected three solo and four assisted stops and Dillon Leffler had one solo and two assisted tackles.
Pick, Gage Totilas and Brody Hassler all made one solo and one assisted tackle and Carter Lawson had one solo tackle. Thonen stopped two Chieftains behind the line of scrimmage and Snipes and Totilas each made one tackle for loss.
Snipes leads the Cougars this season with 22 tackles. Thonen has ten tackles on the year and Leffler and Plowman each have nine tackles.
Conestoga 0 0 7 7 – 14
Yutan 20 29 7 0 – 56