CONESTOGA – Freeman used a methodical scoring attack to march past Conestoga in the season finale for both teams Friday night.
The Falcons posted solo touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and added two late scores to win 35-8. Carter Ruse played a big role in the team’s victory. He completed a pair of touchdown passes and scored twice on the ground for Freeman.
Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars fought hard throughout the matchup. CHS athletes were motivated to play well in their final appearance at Cougar Stadium this fall. Freeman was able to overcome that enthusiasm with effective schemes on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“The boys played another high-effort game, but we struggled moving the ball offensively tonight,” Clausen said. “We had a few effective defensive drives, but they were able to complete some passes on us and put them in positions to score. We were able to get the ball moving in the fourth quarter, but it came too late in the game.”
Freeman (2-7) went ahead 6-0 in the first quarter after Ruse connected with Trey Yates on a 17-yard touchdown play. The team built the gap to 21-0 after a pair of short touchdown runs by Ruse in the next two quarters.
Wyatt Currie’s 23-yard touchdown scamper early in the fourth quarter made it 28-0, and the team capped its final scoring drive with another Ruse-to-Yates combination. Freeman finished with 114 passing and 133 rushing yards in the game.
Conestoga posted points in the final minute. Dillon Leffler ended a long drive with a touchdown run from the 8-yard line with 0:35 left. He created a 35-8 margin with a successful run on a two-point conversion play.
Leffler ended the night with 129 yards on 21 carries. Tobias Nolting gained 18 yards on 11 attempts and completed one pass for seven yards to Jaemes Plowman. Jacob Dragon ran five times for one yard.
Cameron Williams helped Conestoga’s defense with seven solo and two assisted tackles. Owen Snipes made four solo and seven assisted stops and Wesley Nickels posted three solo plays.
Plowman produced two solo and five assisted tackles and Nolting generated three solo stops. Hunter Thonen contributed three solo and two assisted tackles with one sack, and Leffler finished with two solo and two assisted tackles with one fumble recovery. Dragon, Chris Harkness and Gage Totilas all had one solo tackle.
Conestoga finished the season 1-8. Clausen said he felt the program moved in a positive direction during the year.
“Our seniors played a good last game and I couldn’t be happier with the progress they and our team made through the season,” Clausen said.
Freeman 6 8 7 14 – 35
Conestoga 0 0 0 8 – 8
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
FHS – Yates 17 pass from Ruse (kick no good)
2nd Quarter
FHS – Ruse 1 run (Archer run)
3rd Quarter
FHS – Ruse 5 run (Yates kick)
4th Quarter
FHS – Currie 23 run (Yates kick)
FHS – Yates 7 pass from Ruse (Yates kick)
CHS – Leffler 8 run (Leffler run)