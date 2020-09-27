Conestoga faces Lourdes in home football game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONESTOGA – Conestoga entered Friday night’s game with a goal of snapping Nebraska City Lourdes’ recent winning streak.

The Knights kept the Cougars from accomplishing that feat by displaying an effective offense on the field.

Nebraska City Lourdes left Cougar Stadium with a 40-8 victory. The Knights (3-2) won their third straight game and scored 30 or more points for the fourth time this year.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said turnovers and long-distance plays made a difference in the outcome. The Cougars (0-5) showed progress on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but NCL took advantage of momentum-shifting moments. Nebraska City Lourdes intercepted four passes and recovered two fumbles during the evening.

“We were unable to capitalize offensively when we had opportunities, which made it tough to get the ball in the end zone early in the game,” Clausen said. “We played better defensively, but gave up too many big plays. Our boys continue to play hard, but we will need to play good in all phases of the game to be competitive for all four quarters.”