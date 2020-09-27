Conestoga faces Lourdes in home football game

CONESTOGA – Conestoga entered Friday night’s game with a goal of snapping Nebraska City Lourdes’ recent winning streak.
The Knights kept the Cougars from accomplishing that feat by displaying an effective offense on the field.
Nebraska City Lourdes left Cougar Stadium with a 40-8 victory. The Knights (3-2) won their third straight game and scored 30 or more points for the fourth time this year.
Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said turnovers and long-distance plays made a difference in the outcome. The Cougars (0-5) showed progress on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but NCL took advantage of momentum-shifting moments. Nebraska City Lourdes intercepted four passes and recovered two fumbles during the evening.
“We were unable to capitalize offensively when we had opportunities, which made it tough to get the ball in the end zone early in the game,” Clausen said. “We played better defensively, but gave up too many big plays. Our boys continue to play hard, but we will need to play good in all phases of the game to be competitive for all four quarters.”
Nebraska City Lourdes jumped ahead in the first quarter with two touchdowns and one safety. The team increased the halftime lead to 24-0 and scored on a 70-yard pass and 45-yard run in the third quarter.
Conestoga got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. Keaghon Chini sprinted into the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown run. Tobias Nolting tacked on the two-point conversion run to create the final margin.
The Cougars gained ten first downs in the game and finished with 192 yards of offense. Conestoga went 5-of-15 on third-down attempts. Both teams remained disciplined throughout the game by only committing one penalty apiece.
Nolting guided Conestoga’s offense by gaining 82 yards on 22 rushes and 93 yards on nine pass completions. Bryson Berg hauled in five passes for 47 yards, Chini made two receptions for 37 yards and Aydin Smith hauled in one pass for nine yards. Chini added 17 rushing yards on nine carries.
Wyatt Renner recovered two NCL fumbles and had one solo and three assisted tackles. Carter Plowman fell on one NCL fumble and Nolting collected six solo stops. Gage Totilas tallied three solo and three assisted tackles, Jayden Widler made three solo stops and Evan Svanda had two solo and two assisted tackles.
Conestoga will host Cedar Bluffs (0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday for the school’s Homecoming game. Clausen said the Cougars are eager to produce a successful result on the field against the Wildcats.
“A big week coming up and I know our team is ready to correct our mistakes and continue improving,” Clausen said.
NC Lourdes 18 8 14 0 – 40
Conestoga 0 0 0 8 – 8
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
NCL – 5 pass (run good)
NCL – Team safety
NCL – 25 run (run good)
2nd Quarter
NCL – 1 run (run good)
3rd Quarter
NCL – 70 pass (run no good)
NCL – 45 run (run good)
4th Quarter
CHS – Chini 19 run (Nolting run)
