Conestoga faces The Platte in windy soccer matchup

PLATTEVIEW – The wind made a winning difference for the Conestoga boys on Friday night in their road victory over The Platte.

The Cougars scored four times in the second half to defeat The Platte 4-0. Jayden Widler scored less than five minutes after the break and Kaden Simmerman pocketed three goals on free kicks for the Cougars.

CHS head coach Larry Welch said he was pleased with the team’s performance in difficult weather conditions. Wind gusts in nearby Springfield reached 39 miles per hour during the evening. Wind speeds remained steady at 23 mph the entire match, which affected passing, dribbling, corner kicks, shot selection and goalkeeping strategy.

“I thought the boys played really well,” Welch said. “When the wind is going 30 miles per hour, it changes things for everyone, so I was really happy with the way the guys adjusted to that. They did a great job tonight.”

Conestoga’s defense gave the Cougars the upper hand in the match. The Platte athletes began the game with the wind at their backs, but the Cougars gave up just four shots on goal in the first 40 minutes. CHS players kicked the ball on the ground when they owned it, which allowed them to keep possession for longer stretches of time.

“We felt fortunate when we got out of the first half and it was still scoreless,” Welch said. “We felt having the wind at our backs would give us an advantage in the second half, and that’s how things turned out.

“It’s really hard for a goalkeeper to judge how the ball is going to come in when it has that kind of pace on it, and then you throw in that the wind can move it in any direction too, so that makes it even more difficult for them. They have a really good goalkeeper, so to be able to have the wind with us in the second half was a big deal.”

Conestoga stormed ahead at the 35:57 mark of the second half. Widler directed a kick that rolled toward the left post. The soccer ball struck the post and bounced across the goal line for a 1-0 lead.

The Cougars then turned to Simmerman for the rest of their scoring. He drilled a free kick from the 22-yard line toward the goal with 25:47 remaining. The low line drive sailed into the righthand portion of the net to make it 2-0.

Conestoga sealed the outcome in the final 12 minutes. Simmerman hammered a free kick from the 27-yard line that found its way into the net for a 3-0 edge. He then launched a free kick from past midfield with 8:26 left. The wind carried the ball and made it difficult for the goalkeeper to judge the flight pattern. It bounced into the net to give CHS the 4-0 lead.

Aaron Watson produced the shutout for the Cougars. He made six saves in the match. He made a leaping save late in the first half and stopped the rest of The Platte’s shots during the night.

Conestoga 0 4 – 4

The Platte 0 0 – 0

Scoring Summary

2nd half: 1, Conestoga, Widler, 35:57, 2, Conestoga, Simmerman, 25:47, 3, Conestoga, Simmerman 11:04, 4, Conestoga, 8:26

