Conestoga finishes season in subdistrict tournament

SYRACUSE – Conestoga athletes saw their volleyball season come to a close Monday night against one of the top teams in the state.

The Cougars squared off with Syracuse in the semifinals of the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament. Top-seeded Syracuse defeated fourth-seeded Conestoga 25-5, 25-10, 25-4.

Syracuse (26-1) relied on a balanced offense to stop the Cougars in game one. Seniors Lindsey Moss and Lily Vollertsen delivered much of the scoring damage with nine combined kills. Delainey Cast and Cassidy Roberts both added kills and Kennedy Stanley and Rylee Seelhoff each pocketed aces.

Syracuse used strong serving from Stanley to surge to an 18-0 lead in game two. Stanley collected 17 straight service points after Conestoga began action with a service error. She registered four aces in her serving spree.

The Cougars cut into the deficit after Sophia Ackerman made two kills and one ace block on consecutive points. A kill and ace from Lindee Watson and kill from Alyssa Batt made it 24-9, but the Rockets were able to split the next two points.

A kill by Ackerman gave Conestoga a 1-0 lead in game three, and the team remained within 3-2 after a Syracuse service error. The Rockets won the next 12 points to maintain control of the match. Klayre Roberts sealed the victory for Syracuse with a kill on match point.

Ackerman guided Conestoga’s offense with five kills and one ace block. Watson ended the match with one kill, one ace, six digs and 25 serve receptions, and Sophia Tegels collected two kills, 19 serve receptions and 11 digs.

Batt produced two kills, one ace block and one dig for the Cougars, and Addi Andersen pocketed three digs and seven serve receptions. Amelia Gocke tallied nine assists, two digs and one serve reception, Ava Tegels made three digs and ten serve receptions and Davida Garrett had three serve receptions.

Kyler Zimmerman made two serve receptions and McKenna Crook and Morgan Hensch each saw court time for the team.

Conestoga finished the campaign 6-21. Andersen, Crook and Watson were the team’s three seniors. They provided leadership for the Cougars throughout the season.

