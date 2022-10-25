Conestoga finishes season in subdistrict tournament

PLATTEVIEW – Conestoga athletes saw their volleyball season come to a close Monday night after two matches in the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament.

The Cougars traveled to Platteview to play in the postseason tournament. Fifth-seeded Conestoga defeated fourth-seeded Omaha Gross in the first match of the day. Top-seeded Platteview ended Conestoga’s run with a sweep in the semifinals.

Conestoga 3, Omaha Gross 1

The Cougars won their first-round match 25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 25-11 with solid efforts on both offense and defense. Conestoga came out on the winning end of multiple long rallies, and the team’s court awareness provided opportunities for successful attacks. CHS also took advantage of many Omaha Gross service errors to keep momentum in the match.

Conestoga jumped ahead of Omaha Gross in game one. Sophia Ackerman, Maggie Fiene, Sophia Tegels, Davida Garrett and Raquel Hill helped CHS go up 7-3 with kills. A kill by Ackerman and ace block by Hild kept the lead at 14-10, and consecutive kills by Amelia Gocke and Ackerman created a 24-17 edge.

Omaha Gross (10-22) threatened to tie the match during a close second game. The Cougars went ahead 22-17 after Garrett’s serve scraped the back line for an ace. A set kill by Ava Tegels made it 24-21, but Omaha Gross won the next two points to slice the gap. Sophia Tegels gave Conestoga the victory with a leaping kill from the back row.

Omaha Gross extended action with a 25-20 victory in game three. The team rallied from a 9-3 deficit to go ahead 15-14. Kills by Brooklyn Vomacka extended the lead to 23-18, and the school won three of the next four points to remain in contention.

Conestoga ended any thoughts of a comeback with a dominant performance in game four. The team changed a 9-7 lead to 24-9 with several kills on offense and diving digs on defense. The schools had a long rally on match point before Fiene sparked a celebration with a kill.

Ackerman made seven serve receptions and guided Conestoga’s offense with 15 kills. Sophia Tegels went 12-of-12 serving and collected 31 digs, three kills and 21 serve receptions, and Fiene finished 18-of-19 at the line with four aces. Fiene also had six kills, 14 digs and five serve receptions.

Garrett enjoyed a 19-of-21 serving day with three aces. She also made five kills, one ace block, 11 digs, two assists and 16 serve receptions. Gocke distributed 20 assists and finished 15-of-16 serving with two aces. She chipped in one kill, six digs and one serve reception.

Hild delivered two kills and one ace block for the Cougars, and Ava Tegels collected one kill, one ace, 13 assists and four digs.

Morgan Hensch made a pair of kills and had one dig and one serve reception. Alyssa Batt collected one kill and three digs and Kyler Zimmerman tallied six digs, 14 serve receptions and one assist. Alaina Morrical saw court time for the team.

Platteview 3, Conestoga 0

Platteview advanced to the championship match with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-11 victory over Conestoga in the semifinals. The Trojans (18-14) played in front of a large student section and many Platteview fans.

Ackerman contributed eight kills, two blocks, two digs and five serve receptions. Sophia Tegels went 6-of-6 serving and pocketed 18 serve receptions and 11 digs, and Garrett posted two aces, four kills, eight digs and 17 serve receptions.

Gocke pocketed nine assists and four digs and went 8-of-9 serving with three aces. Ava Tegels finished the match with one ace, two digs, five assists and one serve reception, Hild produced two kills and two blocks and Zimmerman made nine serve receptions and four digs.

Fiene contributed one kill, one ace, three digs and five serve receptions, and Hensch had two serve receptions, one assist and one kill against the Trojans. Morrical posted two digs and one serve reception and Batt made one dig for the Cougars.

Conestoga finished its season 8-20. Ackerman, Gocke, Sophia Tegels and Catherine Ramirez were the team’s four seniors.