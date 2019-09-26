CONESTOGA – Injuries and other health-related issues have caused Conestoga officials to cancel Friday night’s varsity football game against Johnson County Central.
The teams had been scheduled to play at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium. CHS head football coach Trenton Clausen said in a statement early Thursday morning that Conestoga officials wanted to protect players from potential injuries.
“Due to the current low numbers of healthy players our coaches, players and administration have made the decision to forfeit our game versus Johnson County Central,” Clausen said. “We are disappointed in not taking the field but know our decision is in the best interest of our players’ safety.”
Johnson County Central will receive a victory due to the forfeit and will improve to 3-2 on the season. Conestoga will fall to 0-5.
Johnson County Central would have entered the game with a large offensive line. The JCC unit includes players who weigh 230, 250, 255 and 290 pounds.
Conestoga has 23 players on this year’s roster. Seventeen Cougars weigh less than 200 pounds.
Conestoga will resume its season Oct. 4. The team will travel to Syracuse for a 7 p.m. game.