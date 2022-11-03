Conestoga football team unveils season statistics

CONESTOGA – Conestoga finished the 2022 football season 2-6. Seniors Carter Plowman, Aydin Smith, Gage Totilas, Lorenzo Inserra, Pelayo Biagioni, Jayden Widler and Lucas Anderson guided the team throughout the year.

Offense

Conestoga finished the season with 2,040 yards of offense. The Cougars gained 1,868 yards on the ground and 172 through the air. CHS attempted 294 rushing plays and 40 passing plays.

The Cougars collected 91 first downs and 26 touchdowns in their eight games. They found the end zone 24 times on running plays and two times in the passing department. Conestoga athletes were successful on 41.54 percent of their third-down plays and 25 percent of their fourth-down attempts.

Conestoga finished second in program history for average team points scored in a single season. The Cougars ended the year with an average of 27.3 points per game.

Widler guided Conestoga’s rushing attack with 772 yards and 12 touchdowns on 109 carries. He averaged 7.08 yards per carry and 96.50 yards per game.

Plowman produced 691 yards and seven touchdowns on 99 carries. He averaged 6.98 yards per attempt and 86.38 yards per game.

Anderson was the team’s third triple-digit rusher. He ran 49 times for 328 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 6.69 yards per carry and 46.86 yards per game.

Logan Lutt (42 yards), Jake Cooke (27) and Montae Henry (8) added rushing yards for the team. The Cougars averaged 233.50 rushing yards in their eight games.

Widler and Lutt attempted passes for CHS this fall. Widler completed six passes for 102 yards and one touchdown. Lutt completed nine passes for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Anderson led the team’s receiving corps with seven receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown. Smith made two receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown, and Ty Walker hauled in one 24-yard catch during the season. Plowman made four catches for 15 yards and Owen Trofholz collected one 13-yard reception.

Defense

Conestoga’s eight opponents gained 2,849 yards during the season. They collected 958 passing and 1,891 rushing yards and had 140 first downs. Opponents scored 13 passing touchdowns and 33 rushing touchdowns.

Plowman led Conestoga’s defense with 48 solo and 38 assisted tackles. He made four tackles for loss and recovered one fumble.

Widler generated 50 solo and 31 assisted tackles for the Cougars. He made three tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and picked off one pass. Totilas registered 32 solo and 35 assisted tackles. He made three tackles for loss, forced one fumble and recovered one fumble.

Alrich Rigonios produced 22 solo and 23 assisted tackles. He posted a team-best six tackles for loss and had two sacks. Smith secured 22 solo and 16 assisted tackles for CHS, and Anderson made 16 solo and 15 assisted tackles. Anderson made three tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.

Cooke collected 19 solo and 10 assisted tackles. He forced one fumble and recovered one fumble. Aaron Watson posted seven solo and 20 assisted tackles with one sack and two stops for loss. Gaige Gillott had 14 solo and nine assisted tackles with two stops for loss and one fumble recovery.

Lutt made four solo and 13 assisted tackles with one fumble recovery, Mason Serkiz had two solo and ten assisted tackles and Trey Rodis pocketed six solo and six assisted tackles. Rylee Johnson (4), Biagioni (4), Caleb Winter (4), Walker (1), Trofholz (1), Henry (1) and Louis Caniglia (1) added solo tackles during the season.

Special Teams

Dylan Kayhanfar finished 2-of-2 on extra-point kicks. Anderson punted 14 times for 373 yards and Biagioni punted five times for 119 yards.

Widler guided the Cougars with 19 kickoff returns for 525 yards and four touchdowns. Anderson returned four kickoffs for 40 yards, Plowman ran back three kickoffs for 32 yards and Smith returned two kickoffs for 25 yards. Lutt (17 yards), Jaren Asuncion (15) and Cooke (4) added kickoff return yards this year.

Widler set three program marks for his kickoff return abilities this year. He finished first in CHS program history for single-season kickoff return yardage (525) and third in average-per-game kickoff return yardage (27.6). He also set a program-best mark for single-game return yardage by compiling 165 yards against Elmwood-Murdock.