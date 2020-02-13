Conestoga girls battle Bluejays

ASHLAND – The Conestoga girls squared off with a solid opponent Tuesday night during their trip to Ashland-Greenwood.

The Bluejays stopped Conestoga 45-29 in the AGHS gym. Ashland-Greenwood (11-10) won for the third time in its past four games and registered its ninth double-digit victory of the year. Conestoga moved to 3-17.

The Cougars stayed with Ashland-Greenwood throughout the first half. Conestoga limited AGHS to four points in the second quarter to remain within 16-11 at the break. The Bluejays found more scoring chances after halftime. The team posted 12 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth period to win.

Kiara Libal led Ashland-Greenwood with 15 points. Chloe Bergsten collected nine points, three rebounds and six pass deflections, and Carly vonRentzell chipped in nine points and four pass deflections.

Sophia Ackerman guided Conestoga in the paint with 14 rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection. Lindee Watson generated eight points and nine rebounds and Ellie Sachs produced six points, five rebounds and two assists.