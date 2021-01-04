Conestoga girls battle Falcons in league game

VALLEY – The Conestoga girls wanted to pass DC West on the scoreboard Saturday afternoon with their shooting touch on the court.
The Falcons stopped those plans with their own sharp passing game.
DC West used a series of quick backdoor cuts and off-the-ball movement to defeat Conestoga 65-43. The Falcons made assists on their first three baskets of the game and ended the opening half with eight assists. That helped the squad score more than 50 points for the fourth time this season.
“The way they cut and move without the basketball makes it tough to defend them,” Conestoga head coach Tony Thies said. “One of the things we wanted to focus on was keeping track of girls when they didn’t have the ball, and we had a couple of breakdowns on their backdoor cuts. We did a better job of defending that part of things in the second half, but they ran their offense well the whole game. They’re a good team.”
DC West (8-1) scored the game’s first six points in the opening three minutes. Keira Murdock converted a steal into a fast-break layup on the first possession, and she made a basket off an assist from Avery Wright on the team’s next trip. Ellie McCarville then made a steal and found Grace Holm for a layup.
Conestoga (1-5) worked its way within 10-7 late in the first quarter. Myah Cummings drained a jumper, Taylor McClatchey finished a drive inside and Ali Gansemer knocked home a 3-pointer. McClatchey then interrupted DC West’s next trip with a steal.
The Falcons took control of the game after that. The team scored four straight baskets to build a 19-7 lead, and a 3-pointer from Wright boosted the gap to 27-13 late in the second quarter. Wright and Holm began the third quarter with consecutive 3-pointers to create a 39-19 cushion.
Thies said he was pleased to see the Cougars make improvements with their offense. Conestoga produced 24 points in the second half and ended the game with 43. That marked the team’s second-best scoring output of the season.
“We did a better job of running our offense in the second half, which was something that was encouraging to see,” Thies said. “We have a number of girls who have the ability to score, and they showed that with their work today. We had our second-best total of the year, so that’s something we can focus on when we review this game.”
Lindee Watson guided Conestoga with 11 points, five rebounds and one steal. Mati Steckler generated seven points, seven rebounds and two steals, and Sophia Ackerman collected six points, two blocks, four rebounds and one steal.
McClatchey dished out five assists and added four points, two rebounds, one steal and one block. Cummings posted four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Gansemer tallied three points, three assists and two rebounds for the Cougars.
Jennifer Sedlacek collected one point and two rebounds, MacKaylee Madsen scored three points and drew one charge and Danie Parriott made two points and one assist. Sophia Tegels had two points and one rebound and Haven Zimmerman hauled in one rebound. Addie Priefert provided defensive minutes for the team.
The Cougars played their second game after having an extended break due to the Christmas holiday and COVID-19 quarantines. Thies said he believes the team will make additional progress this month with a packed schedule.
“We have 11 games in January, so we’re going to have a lot of chances to improve,” Thies said. “I’m looking forward to it because that’s what we’re here for. We want to use every practice and every game as a chance to get better.
“The girls know that if they keep on doing the little things correctly each time then that’s going to show up over the long run. I think they’re encouraged by what’s going on. I can tell they’re improving at a lot of things, so we want to keep that going.”
Conestoga 7 12 10 14 – 43
DC West 17 16 24 8 – 65
Conestoga (43)
McClatchey 1-4 2-3 4, Steckler 2-7 2-6 7, Cummings 1-7 2-2 4, Watson 5-7 1-2 11, Ackerman 2-9 1-2 6, Gansemer 1-3 0-0 3, Sedlacek 0-1 1-2 1, Madsen 1-2 0-0 3, Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Parriott 1-2 0-0 2, Priefert 0-0 0-0 0, Tegels 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-43 9-17 43.