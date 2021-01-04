Conestoga girls battle Falcons in league game

The Falcons took control of the game after that. The team scored four straight baskets to build a 19-7 lead, and a 3-pointer from Wright boosted the gap to 27-13 late in the second quarter. Wright and Holm began the third quarter with consecutive 3-pointers to create a 39-19 cushion.

Thies said he was pleased to see the Cougars make improvements with their offense. Conestoga produced 24 points in the second half and ended the game with 43. That marked the team’s second-best scoring output of the season.

“We did a better job of running our offense in the second half, which was something that was encouraging to see,” Thies said. “We have a number of girls who have the ability to score, and they showed that with their work today. We had our second-best total of the year, so that’s something we can focus on when we review this game.”

Lindee Watson guided Conestoga with 11 points, five rebounds and one steal. Mati Steckler generated seven points, seven rebounds and two steals, and Sophia Ackerman collected six points, two blocks, four rebounds and one steal.

McClatchey dished out five assists and added four points, two rebounds, one steal and one block. Cummings posted four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Gansemer tallied three points, three assists and two rebounds for the Cougars.