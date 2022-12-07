Conestoga girls, boys sweep OCA on court

CONESTOGA – Conestoga athletes finished on the winning side of the scoreboard Tuesday night during a home sweep of Omaha Christian Academy.

Conestoga girls 45, Omaha Christian Academy 26

The Cougars pulled away from OCA in the second quarter of their basketball game. Conestoga outscored Omaha Christian Academy 17-2 in the period to build a 25-8 halftime lead. The team maintained the double-digit gap with 20 points after the break.

Sophia Ackerman guided Conestoga with 20 points. MacKaylee Madsen produced 16 points and Haven Zimmerman generated four points and seven assists. Davida Garrett collected three points and Ali Gansemer scored two points.

OCA 6 2 11 7 – 26

Conestoga 8 17 9 11 – 45

Conestoga boys 73, Omaha Christian Academy 13

The Cougars left no doubt about the outcome with their work in the first half. The team constructed a 30-5 lead after eight minutes and entered halftime with a 50-8 edge. The schools played the second half with a running clock due to the large lead.

The Cougars made 65.9 percent of their field goal attempts (29-of-44) and finished 9-of-17 from 3-point range. Conestoga scored 39 points off turnovers and had 40 points in the paint against OCA. The team’s defense forced 26 turnovers and limited OCA to just three offensive rebounds.

Noah Simones guided Conestoga’s offense with 21 points. He finished 9-of-11 from the field and added two assists, one steal and one rebound.

Zach Smith (13 points) and Owen Trofholz (12) each joined Simones in double figures. Smith went 6-of-8 from the floor and Trofholz posted a 4-of-4 effort. Smith chipped in four steals, two rebounds and one assist and Trofholz added six assists, four pass deflections, three steals, two rebounds and one block.

Jack Welch finished the game with seven points, five boards, four assists, two steals and three pass deflections. Rylee Johnson pocketed six points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two pass deflections, and Andy Lamoureux had five points, one steal, one rebound, one assist and two pass deflections.

Joe Vrtiska contributed five points, two assists and two steals, and Breckin Berg provided five rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections. Kieran Samson posted two points and two rebounds for the team, and Brody McClatchey chipped in two points in his time on the court.

Both Conestoga teams are scheduled to host Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Saturday. The girls will start at 4 p.m. and the boys will tip off at approximately 5:30 p.m.

OCA 5 3 5 0 – 13

Conestoga 30 20 6 17 – 73

Conestoga (73)

Welch 2-7 2-2 7, Simones 9-11 0-0 21, Trofholz 4-4 3-3 12, Berg 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 6-8 1-1 13, Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, Lamoureux 2-2 0-0 5, Vrtiska 2-4 0-0 5, Samson 1-2 0-0 2, McClatchey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-44 6-6 73.