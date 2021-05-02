Conestoga girls, boys sweep soccer matches

Conestoga soccer athletes created a double dose of excitement for Cougar fans Thursday night with road victories over Auburn and Omaha Concordia.

Conestoga girls 12, Auburn 2

The Cougars produced a flurry of goals against the Bulldogs. Conestoga deposited six shots into the net in the first half and copied the feat in the second half. Auburn (3-7) collected a pair of goals before halftime.

CHS sophomore Jameson Yost and senior Taylor McClatchey highlighted the offense with many successful strikes. Yost ended the day with five goals and one assist and McClatchey poured in three goals and two assists.

Ella Wilson delivered three assists, Addie Priefert tallied one goal and one assist and Sophia Tegels and Angelina Flores each scored once. Journey Swim and Sessa Mahr each pocketed one assist in the victory.

Conestoga was scheduled to open the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament on Saturday, but Nebraska City forfeited the postseason match. The forfeit allowed the top-seeded Cougars to advance to the subdistrict title game.