Conestoga girls capture second place at Malcolm

MALCOLM – The Conestoga girls earned a chance to celebrate on Saturday by securing a second-plaque trophy at the Malcolm Invite.

The Cougars captured the runner-up plaque at the large meet. Twenty-six programs from across Nebraska traveled to Malcolm for a full day of wrestling. Conestoga was one of only three schools to surpass 100 points on the scoreboard.

Grand Island won the tournament title with 170 points and Conestoga placed second with 129 points. The Cougars edged Wahoo (124 points) for the second-place plaque. All eight girls who wrestled for Conestoga scored points at the tournament.

Kylee Plowman and Maggie Fiene led Conestoga with championships at 115 and 145 pounds. Plowman (15-2) registered three pins during her first-place run. She pinned previously-undefeated Sophia Shultz of Raymond Central (22-1) in 3:08 in the title bout.

Fiene (20-5) claimed the gold medal after winning four matches. She opened the tournament with two pins before collecting a 13-0 victory in the semifinals. She pinned Wahoo’s Jessi Hasenkamp (17-8) in 3:23 in the first-place match.

Hannah Bogatz (130 pounds) and Morgan Hensch (135) won second-place medals for the Cougars. Allee Jo Inzauro (235) helped the team with a third-place medal in her weight class.

Alex Plowman (120), Kyler Zimmerman (125) and Gabby Landon (155) all claimed matches during the day. Their work allowed Conestoga to win the close battle for second place over Wahoo.

Team Results

Grand Island 170, Conestoga 129, Wahoo 124, Seward 88, Ralston 73, Madison 70, Norfolk Catholic 60, Wood River 59, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 57, Wayne 49, Lincoln Northwest 43, Palmyra 43, Arlington 37, David City 34, Central City 31, Lincoln Southeast 28, St. Paul 24, Yutan 24, Logan View 23, Lincoln Southwest 22, Grand Island Central Catholic 20, Raymond Central 20, Harvard 14, Dorchester 7, Malcolm 7, Omaha Concordia 0

Conestoga Results

115 – Kylee Plowman (1st)

Pinned Mia Cobian (SEW) 4:40, pinned Grace Darling (WAH) 3:03, pinned Sophia Shultz (RCHS) 3:08

120 – Alex Plowman

Pinned Eliza McGuire (SEW) 2:50, pinned Ireland Erixon (ARL) 2:00, maj. dec. by September Thein (MDS) 14-3, pinned by Katie Elder (WAH) 2:05

125 – Kyler Zimmerman

Pinned by Hser Thein (MDS) 3:28, pinned Lexi Jonas (WAH) 3:18, pinned by Ava Rediger (SEW) 0:48

130 – Hannah Bogatz (2nd)

Maj. dec. Charlee Taylor (LNW) 11-2, pinned Jordan Williams (GRI) 3:55, pinned Nyla Bolles (WYN) 2:54, pinned by Jordan Aschoff (NFC) 1:18

135 – Morgan Hensch (2nd)

Dec. Cecilia Kann (NFC) 4-3, pinned Evelyn Venegas (LDNE) 5:54, pinned by Dylen Ritchey (RAL) 2:44

145 – Maggie Fiene (1st)

Pinned Aaliyah Mason (CCY) 0:53, pinned Kenzie Prauner (OCN) 1:34, maj. dec. Jaydin Allen (ARL) 13-0, pinned Jessi Hasenkamp (WAH) 3:23

155 – Gabby Landon

Pinned by Lanta Hitz (WAH), pinned Isabel Larson (LDNE) 1:00, pinned Kadence Rees (WYN), pinned Caitlin Stafford (WDR) 4:19, maj. dec. by Feryal Akpo-Idrissou (LNW) 10-2

235 – Allee Jo Inzauro (3rd)

Pinned Kennedy Blevins (LDNE) 3:54, pinned by Karlee Seitz (CCY) 0:39, pinned Ava Slechta (SEW) 2:41, dec. Kennedy Blevins (LDNE) 3-0