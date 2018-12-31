WEEPING WATER – The Conestoga girls returned from Weeping Water with silver medals this weekend after a runner-up finish in a holiday tournament.
The Cougars competed in the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. Conestoga defeated Cedar Bluffs in the opening round of the Girls B Division of the event. CHS fell to Dorchester in the title game.
Conestoga 40, Cedar Bluffs 35
Conestoga took down the Wildcats with a winning effort on both ends of the floor. The Cougars held the Wildcats (3-6) to 24-percent shooting and forced 31 turnovers. Conestoga scored a season-best point total and grabbed 29 rebounds during the contest.
CHS head coach Tony Thies said he was pleased with the team’s effort throughout the matchup. Conestoga built a double-digit lead in the third quarter and held off a late Cedar Bluffs comeback attempt to win.
“We did a lot of good things out there today,” Thies said. “I was really happy to see the girls make a lot of good plays when we needed them. We were able to hit several key baskets and we rebounded really well the whole game. We did a great job of playing as a team and helping each other get this win.”
Conestoga snapped an 8-8 tie when Lindee Watson sank a free throw and Myah Cummings drained a 3-pointer in the second quarter. The Cougars held Cedar Bluffs to two points in the first five minutes of the period and increased the gap to 17-10.
CHS expanded its 23-16 halftime lead to 33-21 by the end of the third period. Watson capped the scoring spree when she grabbed a rebound and tossed an outlet pass to Taylor McClatchey. Watson then sprinted downcourt and sank a fast-break layup on an assist by McClatchey.
Conestoga led 37-28 after Hannah Vogler finished a scoring drive with 4:19 to play. Cedar Bluffs reduced the deficit to 38-35 after Alyssa Classen and Jadyn Vacha both made baskets with less than 50 seconds on the clock.
CBHS had an opportunity to tie the game on a late 3-point attempt, but McClatchey grabbed the rebound and was fouled. She iced the victory with two free throws with 2.8 seconds left.
Watson helped the Cougars with 13 points, nine rebounds, three steals and one pass deflection. She also prevented Cedar Bluffs from gaining interior shots with her work on defense.
Cummings collected 11 points, six rebounds, six steals and three pass deflections. McClatchey generated eight points, three boards, four steals and two assists, and Dragoo produced four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one pass deflection.
Vogler finished the game with six points, three steals and four pass deflections. Maddy Schwindt contributed two points, four rebounds, four steals and two pass deflections, and Jennifer Sedlacek posted two rebounds, one steal and three pass deflections.
Thies said the game’s outcome was a direct result of the support Conestoga players have shown each another during the season.
“I’ve seen a lot of improvement already this year,” Thies said. “The big thing we’ve been talking about since the start of the season is playing as a team and playing for each other, and the girls have been doing a great job of that. You can tell that they want to play hard for their teammates, and that type of attitude means that they’re going to improve both on an individual and a team basis.”
Conestoga 8 15 10 7 – 40
Cedar Bluffs 8 8 5 14 – 35
Conestoga (40)
H. Vogler 3-9 0-2 6, Dragoo 0-3 0-0 0, Schwindt 1-5 0-0 2, Cummings 3-8 4-6 11, Watson 5-10 3-8 13, Sedlacek 0-4 0-0 0, McClatchey 3-11 2-3 8, Steckler 0-0 0-0 0, Lewien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 9-19 40.
Cedar Bluffs (35)
Patyk 1-10 0-0 2, Shanahan 1-6 3-6 5, Vacha 2-6 5-6 9, Classen 7-15 3-4 17, Brown 1-7 0-1 2, Schollmeyer 0-2 0-0 0, Hansen 0-2 0-0 0, Hudson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-49 11-17 35.
Dorchester 47, Conestoga 30
Dorchester increased its winning streak to four games with a victory in Saturday’s championship contest. The Longhorns (5-3) burst out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter and maintained their double-digit lead after that.
McClatchey and Watson each scored eight points for the Cougars. Vogler had seven points, Mati Steckler posted four points and Cummings added two points. Sedlacek pitched in one point in the game.
Conestoga (1-8) will resume its season Jan. 4 with a 7 p.m. home game against Weeping Water. The team will then host Pawnee City Jan. 5 at 3:30 p.m.
Dorchester 19 10 13 5 – 47
Conestoga 4 13 4 9 – 30
Conestoga (30)
H. Vogler 7, Schwindt 0, Cummings 2, McClatchey 8, Watson 8, Sedlacek 1, Steckler 4, Lewien 0.