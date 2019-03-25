OMAHA – The Conestoga girls returned from their first soccer tournament of the season with a second-place trophy on Saturday.
Conestoga played two matches in the Omaha North Invite. The team defeated Auburn in the opening round and fell to Bennington in the title match.
Conestoga 2, Auburn 0
The Cougars took care of Auburn in the morning’s first matchup. Conestoga generated multiple shots on goal against the Bulldogs and knocked two attempts into the net. The team’s defense prevented Auburn from gaining many potential scoring chances.
Bennington 5, Conestoga 0
Bennington stopped Conestoga in the championship match. Miley Prine and Mia Hurt each produced two goals and Alyssa Crnic added one goal for the Badgers. Ayden Ridder-Koch dished out three assists and Jordan Hill had one assist.
Conestoga goalkeeper Lindee Watson knocked away more than a dozen shots by Bennington. She registered 14 saves for the Cougars.