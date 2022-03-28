Conestoga girls capture second place in tournament

OMAHA – The Conestoga girls came home from Omaha with tournament hardware on Saturday after enjoying a successful performance on the field.

The Cougars played a pair of soccer matches at the Omaha North Invite. CHS finished second in the tournament with a 1-1 mark. The team defeated Auburn in the first round and fell to Bennington in the championship match.

Conestoga 4, Auburn 1

The Cougars overcame cold weather conditions with a warm scoring performance against Auburn.

Conestoga found the back of the net three times in the first half and tacked on an insurance goal after the break. The team produced four corner kicks and 19 shots during the 4-1 triumph.

Jameson Yost made a key difference for the Cougars with her scoring abilities. She pocketed three goals and delivered an assist to Sophia Tegels for the team’s other goal. Addie Priefert, Ella Wilson, Ava Tegels, Angelina Flores, Ava Weides, Harleigh Vogler and Kya Halouska added shots for Conestoga in the match.

Kylie Cooke and Lindee Watson filled important defensive roles during the day. Cooke played 73 of the game’s 80 minutes and helped shut down Auburn’s top attackers. Watson made six saves as Conestoga’s goalkeeper.

Auburn 1 0 – 1

Conestoga 3 1 – 4

Bennington 6, Conestoga 0

Bennington wore down the Cougars in the latter part of the championship match. The team expanded its 2-0 halftime lead with four goals in the final 40 minutes. Brooklyn Sharp, Taylor McFalls, Avynne Cornett, Averi Baas, Karsen Backlund and Mia Hurt scored goals for the Badgers.

Bennington kept the soccer ball on Conestoga’s end of the pitch for the majority of the day. The team finished with 23 shots on goal. Watson registered 17 saves for the Cougars.

Conestoga will return home Tuesday for a 5 p.m. match with Crete. The team will also host Nebraska City at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Conestoga 0 0 – 0

Bennington 2 4 – 6

