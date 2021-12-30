Conestoga girls collect smiles at Weeping Water Holiday Invite

WEEPING WATER – The Conestoga girls turned their winter break into a winning adventure with a third-place showing at the Weeping Water Holiday Invite.

Conestoga nearly knocked off Raymond Central in the first round and dominated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in the third-place game. The Cougars improved to 2-5.

Raymond Central 33, Conestoga 28

Defense was the name of the game for the first 16 minutes of Tuesday’s contest. Raymond Central (5-4) scored eight points in the first quarter, but Conestoga limited the Mustangs to one basket in the second period. RCHS led 10-9 when the teams took their halftime break.

Conestoga head coach Tony Thies said he was pleased to see the Cougars compete hard on the defensive side of the court. Raymond Central had scored 70 points in one game earlier this season and had reached 30 points in all but one contest. Seniors Emaree Harris, Hannah Kile and Rachel Potter were all multi-year players for the Mustangs.

“I thought we played pretty well in the first half, especially on the defensive end,” Thies said. “We gave up just two points in the second quarter to a team that has some really good scorers, so the girls felt pretty good at halftime. We talked about continuing to play with that same type of intensity the whole game, because we knew we’d have to do that against them.”

Conestoga relied on aggressive offense to tie the game at 19-19 late in the third quarter. MacKaylee Madsen, Jameson Yost and Mati Steckler knocked down free throws in the final 1:44 of the period. Raymond Central went ahead 21-19 after Potter banked in a long jumper at the buzzer.

Raymond Central stretched the lead to 31-23 in the first portion of the fourth quarter, but Conestoga continued to battle. The team held the Mustangs scoreless for more than four minutes and cut the gap to 31-28 with less than a minute to go. Steckler grabbed an offensive rebound for a putback and Ali Gansemer took a charge on RCHS with 36.8 seconds left.

Raymond Central forced a missed 3-pointer on Conestoga’s next possession. Freshman Taylor Oldfield buried two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to seal the outcome.

“It came down to a few plays that made the difference,” Thies said. “In the fourth quarter we gave up some offensive rebounds, and they used those offensive rebounds to stretch the lead to eight. Those are small things that we’re continuing to get better at.”

Steckler guided the Cougars with nine points, ten rebounds, one assist and one steal. Lindee Watson produced seven points, three rebounds and two pass deflections, and Sophia Ackerman tallied two points, five boards, two assists, two steals and one block.

Madsen took one charge and posted four points, two rebounds and one assist. Haven Zimmerman secured four rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections, and Jameson Yost helped the team with four rebounds, two steals, two assists and two pass deflections.

Gansemer took one charge and collected three points and one rebound. Sophia Tegels added one rebound against the Mustangs.

“Overall I’m proud of the way the girls played today,” Thies said. “We played hard and showed a lot of good things out there. Being in a close game like this is only going to help us, because the girls are going to learn from this. I think they know that we’re continuing to improve and that we took a step forward today.”

Raymond Central 8 2 11 12 – 33

Conestoga 3 6 10 9 – 28

Conestoga (28)

Steckler 3-3 2-3 9, Madsen 0-4 4-7 4, Gansemer 1-7 1-2 3, Watson 3-6 1-2 7, Ackerman 1-6 0-0 2, Zimmerman 0-4 0-2 0, Yost 0-8 3-4 3, Tegels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-38 11-20 28.

Conestoga 60, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Conestoga sailed on clear waters during Wednesday’s third-place game. The team posted a season-best point total against H-TR-S (1-9) and scored in double digits in all four quarters.

The Cougars used a balanced attack to wear down the Titans in the first half. Madsen, Ackerman, Yost, Watson, Gansemer and Zimmerman all scored in the opening quarter, and the Cougars knocked down four 3-pointers in the second period. That helped CHS stretch the halftime gap to 31-15.

Steckler canned a pair of 3-pointers to help the Cougars pull away from H-TR-S in the third quarter. Conestoga limited the Titans to six points in the final stretch to win.

Gansemer (15) and Madsen (10) each scored in double digits and Watson added nine points for the team. Steckler finished with seven points, Ackerman scored six points and Zimmerman and Yost each notched four points.

Danie Parriott collected three points and Alyssa Batt registered two points for the team. Tegels, Addie Priefert and Dani Ahrens helped the Cougars on the defensive end.

Conestoga will resume its season next week with three games. The team will host DC West at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, and will travel to Weeping Water for a 7 p.m. game Friday, Jan. 7. The Cougars will return home on Saturday, Jan. 8, for a 4 p.m. rematch with H-TR-S.

H-TR-S 7 8 12 6 – 33

Conestoga 12 19 17 12 – 60

H-TR-S (33)

Howe 7, Shafer 6, Schaardt 10, Hardesty 1, Bredemeier 9, Bohling 0, Dierberger 0, Standerford 0, Goings 0.

Conestoga (60)

Steckler 7, Madsen 10, Gansemer 15, Watson 9, Ackerman 6, Zimmerman 4, Yost 4, Tegels 0, Batt 2, Parriott 3, Priefert 0, Ahrens 0.

