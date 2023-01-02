Conestoga girls collect tournament championship

WEEPING WATER – The Conestoga girls constructed a championship ending to 2022 this week with a pair of winning blueprints on the court.

The Cougars captured the Weeping Water Holiday Invite championship on Thursday and Friday. Conestoga collected comeback victories over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer and Raymond Central at the tournament. CHS erased an early 13-point deficit against H-TR-S and outscored RCHS 16-9 in the fourth quarter to win.

Conestoga 49, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 40

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer engineered a 19-6 lead in the first quarter with crisp offense. The Titans scored on seven of their first eight trips. Lillian Bowen’s fast-break layup created a 10-3 lead midway through the period, and Avery Dierberger’s 3-pointer at the buzzer put H-TR-S up by 13.

Conestoga began to slice the deficit in the second quarter. The team held H-TR-S to four points in the final 5:25 to come within 26-19. A 3-pointer from Dani Ahrens and a jumper by Sophia Ackerman helped the team gain momentum in the final 2:23.

The Cougars increased their confidence in the third quarter. Jameson Yost and Haven Zimmerman each dished out two assists in a scoring spree that saw CHS knot the game at 29-29. Ackerman made four baskets in the early portion of the period and Yost added a fast-break layup.

Alyssa Batt gave the Cougars their first lead of the second half when she made a steal and converted a layup at the 1:05 mark. Batt’s jumper in the paint with 6:39 left in the fourth quarter made it 35-31, and Zimmerman’s assist to Ackerman on an inbounds play kept the margin 37-34.

The Cougars gained a winning viewpoint with their work in the final four minutes. The team scored on five of the next six trips to build the lead to 47-38. Ali Gansemer and Ackerman each sank two baskets and MacKaylee Madsen added a free throw in the pivotal stretch.

Ackerman guided Conestoga with 18 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Yost generated six points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal, and Haven Zimmerman collected two points, four assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

Gansemer scored 11 points, Madsen netted five points and Batt delivered four points, two boards and one steal. Ahrens tallied three points and three rebounds, Elliott Zimmerman had two assists and one steal and Davida Garrett saw court time for the team.

H-TR-S 19 7 5 9 – 40

Conestoga 6 13 14 16 – 49

H-TR-S (40)

Bredemeier 8, Bowen 6, McNealy 10, Glathar 5, Dierberger 7, Bstandig 4, Bohling 0.

Conestoga (49)

H. Zimmerman 1-5 0-2 2, Madsen 1-4 3-4 5, Gansemer 4-10 0-0 11, Yost 2-8 2-6 6, Ackerman 8-13 2-3 18, Ahrens 1-1 0-0 3, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0, Batt 2-4 0-0 4, E. Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 7-15 49.

Conestoga 41, Raymond Central 37

Conestoga rallied past Raymond Central in Friday’s championship game. The Mustangs entered the fourth quarter with a 28-25 lead but saw that quickly evaporate. Gansemer drilled a 3-pointer to tie things at 28-28, and two free throws from Madsen kept the score knotted at 30-30.

Raymond Central knocked home a 3-pointer with 2:27 left to take a 37-33 lead. Conestoga raced ahead on the scoreboard with the final eight points of the game. Haven Zimmerman rebounded a shot and delivered an assist to Gansemer with 2:08 left, and Zimmerman’s fast-break layup on the next play tied it at 37-37.

Zimmerman found Gansemer in the corner for a 3-pointer at the 1:26 mark to give CHS the lead for good. Yost created the final margin with one free throw with 10.3 seconds on the clock.

Conestoga 7 12 6 16 – 41

Raymond Central 10 8 10 9 – 37