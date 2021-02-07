Conestoga girls collect victory on home court

The Conestoga girls competed against two conference opponents this weekend during games with Arlington and Raymond Central.
Arlington 38, Conestoga 35
Arlington snapped a 31-31 tie in the fourth quarter to win on Friday night. Kailynn Gubbels played a major factor in the outcome with her work on the court. The AHS junior poured in 24 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Gubbels made it 33-31 with just over four minutes to play. She then converted a steal into a fast-break layup and free throw to build the lead to 36-31. The Eagles maintained a 36-35 edge after Conestoga fouled to stop the clock. The Cougars had a chance to go ahead after Arlington missed a free throw, but the team’s final shot went off the rim.
Sophia Ackerman and Lindee Watson anchored the post for Conestoga. Watson generated a double-double of 11 points and ten rebounds. She grabbed six offensive boards for the team. Ackerman delivered eight points, 11 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and three pass deflections. She hauled in eight boards on the offensive glass.
Myah Cummings produced 11 points, one rebound, two steals, one assist and one pass deflection. Mati Steckler had two rebounds, two assists and two steals for CHS, and Ali Gansemer contributed four points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
MacKaylee Madsen and Jameson Yost each helped the team in the backcourt. Madsen had one point, one rebound and one steal and Yost posted two rebounds and one assist.
Conestoga 10 5 12 8 – 35
Arlington 8 9 10 11 – 38
Conestoga (35)
Steckler 0-1 0-1 0, Cummings 4-19 2-4 11, Gansemer 1-7 1-2 4, Watson 3-11 5-7 11, Ackerman 3-8 2-6 8, Madsen 0-1 1-2 1, Yost 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 11-47 11-24 35.
Arlington (38)
Gubbels 8-17 8-9 24, Bruning 1-5 1-5 4, Miller 2-6 4-4 8, C. Arp 1-2 0-0 2, Brenn 0-1 0-0 0, T. Arp 0-1 0-0 0, Flesner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-32 13-18 38.
Conestoga 48, Raymond Central 40
The Cougars bounced back Saturday afternoon with a home victory over Raymond Central. Conestoga trailed 18-5 in the first half but outplayed the Mustangs after that.
The team used a 15-7 run in the third quarter to pull ahead 34-28. Watson created energy for the Cougars when she beat the buzzer with a fadeaway jumper at the end of the period. CHS then sealed the victory by going 10-of-13 at the free-throw line in the final eight minutes.
Cummings piloted Conestoga’s scoring airplane with 16 points. She went 11-of-15 at the foul line and added four rebounds and two assists.
Steckler helped the Cougars with eight points, ten rebounds and three assists, and Watson produced eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and one assist. Ackerman contributed five points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists in the paint.
Madsen scored five points and made one pass deflection for Conestoga, and Yost generated four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Gansemer chipped in two points and two rebounds in the victory.
Raymond Central 11 10 7 12 – 40
Conestoga 5 14 15 14 – 48
Conestoga (48)
Steckler 3-4 2-4 8, Cummings 2-11 11-15 16, Gansemer 0-3 2-2 2, Watson 3-10 2-4 8, Ackerman 2-10 1-2 5, Yost 1-3 1-2 4, Madsen 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 13-44 19-29 48.