Conestoga girls collect victory on home court

The Conestoga girls competed against two conference opponents this weekend during games with Arlington and Raymond Central.

Arlington 38, Conestoga 35

Arlington snapped a 31-31 tie in the fourth quarter to win on Friday night. Kailynn Gubbels played a major factor in the outcome with her work on the court. The AHS junior poured in 24 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Gubbels made it 33-31 with just over four minutes to play. She then converted a steal into a fast-break layup and free throw to build the lead to 36-31. The Eagles maintained a 36-35 edge after Conestoga fouled to stop the clock. The Cougars had a chance to go ahead after Arlington missed a free throw, but the team’s final shot went off the rim.

Sophia Ackerman and Lindee Watson anchored the post for Conestoga. Watson generated a double-double of 11 points and ten rebounds. She grabbed six offensive boards for the team. Ackerman delivered eight points, 11 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and three pass deflections. She hauled in eight boards on the offensive glass.