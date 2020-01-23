CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls left their home court wearing smiles Tuesday night after securing a league victory over Palmyra.
The Cougars used a solid scoring attack to defeat the Panthers 52-28. Conestoga reached double digits in each of the first three quarters and dominated Palmyra in the second half. The team outscored PHS 27-13 in the final two periods.
Conestoga (2-12) used a balanced scoring attack to surge ahead of Palmyra (1-14) in the first half. The Cougars led 13-10 after one period and made the gap 25-15 at the break. CHS created an iron grip on the game’s outcome with a 19-5 scoring spree in the third quarter.
Sophia Ackerman and Lindee Watson both gave productive performances in the paint. Ackerman collected seven points, seven rebounds, five blocks, one steal and two pass deflections, and Watson generated 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection.
Myah Cummings, Ellie Sachs and Mati Steckler gave key efforts on the perimeter. Cummings posted a team-best 18 points and added four rebounds, two steals and one assist. Sachs contributed eight points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists, and Steckler tallied five points, six boards, three assists and one steal.
Taylor McClatchey helped Conestoga with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and three pass deflections. Olivia Priefert secured three points, three boards, two assists and one pass deflection, and Jameson Yost dished out one assist for the Cougars. Haven Zimmerman hauled in one rebound, Danie Parriott made one steal and Ali Gansemer and Reagan McPeek each saw court time.
Conestoga had been scheduled to travel to Elmwood-Murdock tonight for a 7:30 p.m. game. The schools announced Thursday afternoon that the game would be postponed due to the potential for slick road conditions.
The Cougars and Knights will play makeup games on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Murdock. The junior varsity game will start at 1:30 p.m. and varsity action will begin at approximately 3 p.m.
Palmyra 10 5 5 8 – 28
Conestoga 13 12 19 8 – 52
Conestoga (52)
McClatchey 0-2 0-0 0, Sachs 4-5 0-0 8, Cummings 5-11 5-5 18, Watson 5-10 1-2 11, Ackerman 2-7 3-4 7, Steckler 1-6 2-4 5, Priefert 1-4 0-0 3, Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Gansemer 0-1 0-0 0, Parriott 0-1 0-0 0, McPeek 0-1 0-0 0, Yost 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 11-15 52.