CONESTOGA – Yutan used aggressive defense to ace a test against the Conestoga girls Friday night.
The Chieftains collected 19 steals during their 54-6 victory. Yutan went ahead 10-2 in the first five minutes and led 32-2 at the break. YHS (4-2) scored 50 or more points for the fourth time this season.
Conestoga head coach Tony Thies said he was encouraged by the young team’s behavior in the midst of a difficult situation. The Cougars (0-6) continued to play hard on defense and finished the evening with five steals. Conestoga also broke up several potential Yutan fast-break layups by racing back to make defensive plays.
“We competed hard tonight,” Thies said. “That’s what I’m looking for from the girls. I want them to compete hard and be good teammates with each other, and I saw that tonight. The scoreboard might not reflect it, but I saw a lot of improvement tonight overall from them, and I was happy with the way they battled out there.”
Lindee Watson collected two points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Myah Cummings posted three rebounds, one block and one steal, and Taylor McClatchey and Olivia Priefert each scored two points.
Maddy Schwindt made four rebounds and two steals, Jennifer Sedlacek had two rebounds and one block and Mati Steckler tallied one steal and three rebounds. Allison Lewien had one rebound and Hannah Vogler and Sierra Dragoo each provided defensive work.
Thies said coaches and players are focusing on a long-term vision for the program. He said the Cougars would like to make progress each time they take the court for either a practice or game.
“Our JV has won two out of the past three games and came close to winning again tonight, so we’re on the right track there, and we gave a good effort on the varsity side tonight too,” Thies said. “We want to keep moving in the right direction.”
Conestoga will host Plattsmouth Dec. 18 in the team’s final game before Christmas break. The Cougars and Blue Devils will begin action at 6 p.m.
Yutan 16 16 15 7 – 54
Conestoga 2 0 2 2 – 6
Yutan (54)
Davis 12, Josoff 3, Vandenack 6, Arensberg 8, Smith 9, Lloyd 5, Jones 8, Jacobs 0, Kennedy 0, Bailiff 0, Kerkman 0, Moroschak 0, Fisher 2, Pohl 1.
Conestoga (6)
H. Vogler 0-1 0-0 0, Dragoo 0-0 0-2 0, Schwindt 0-4 0-0 0, Cummings 0-7 0-0 0, Watson 1-1 0-0 2, Sedlacek 0-1 0-0 0, McClatchey 1-4 0-0 2, Steckler 0-3 0-0 0, Lewien 0-0 0-1 0, Priefert 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 2-24 2-5 6.
Arlington 65, Conestoga 13
Arlington earned a victory in the CHS gym Tuesday night. The Eagles led 31-0 after the first quarter and remained ahead after that.
Alexa Vogler generated four points, six rebounds and one pass deflection. McClatchey collected five rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections, and Watson posted one point, three rebounds and one pass deflection.
Schwindt tallied three points and three pass deflections and Dragoo had one point, one rebound and one steal. Sedlacek produced two rebounds, one assist and one steal, Hannah Vogler had two points and one board and Cummings collected one point, one rebound and one steal.
Priefert had one point and one rebound and Steckler added three pass deflections and one steal for the Cougars.
Arlington 31 18 12 4 – 65
Conestoga 0 2 7 4 – 13
Arlington (65)
Wakefield 5-11 1-2 11, Bruning 0-3 7-8 7, Theiler 1-3 0-0 2, Schmidt 4-8 6-8 14, Young 11-16 1-2 23, Brenn 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 1-1 0-0 2, Arp 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Gubbels 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 15-20 65.
Conestoga (13)
H. Vogler 0-2 2-2 2, Dragoo 0-1 1-2 1, Schwindt 1-2 0-0 3, Cummings 0-5 1-2 1, A. Vogler 2-4 0-0 4, Watson 0-3 1-2 1, Priefert 0-5 1-2 1, McClatchey 0-4 0-0 0, Sedlacek 0-2 0-3 0, Steckler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 3-30 6-13 13.