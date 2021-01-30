Conestoga girls compete in conference tournament

RAYMOND – The Conestoga girls went to Raymond Central on Thursday night with the goal of stopping the Mustangs in the league tournament.

Accurate shooting from RCHS players in the third quarter helped them defend their home floor.

Raymond Central used a 17-5 run in the third period to defeat Conestoga 44-31. The teams played in the ninth-place game of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. It was the first meeting of the year between the schools.

Ninth-seeded Conestoga found success on offense in the first quarter. The Cougars sank multiple baskets to take a 13-11 lead after eight minutes.

Seventh-seeded Raymond Central went up 21-19 at halftime and surged ahead in the third quarter. Makenna Gehle, Rachel Potter and Madi Lubischer helped the team with their work. Gehle finished the game with 14 points and Potter and Lubischer each had 11 points. Emaree Harris pulled down 15 rebounds for RCHS in the lane.

Taylor McClatchey led Conestoga with ten points, two rebounds and one assist. Mati Steckler hauled in 13 rebounds and added three points, three steals, three pass deflections and one assist. Sophia Ackerman produced 11 rebounds, three points, one block and one steal, and Myah Cummings chipped in five points, three rebounds and five pass deflections.