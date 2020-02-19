Conestoga girls complete season in subdistricts

WAVERLY – The Conestoga girls saw their basketball season come to a close Tuesday night during a subdistrict contest with Ashland-Greenwood.

Top-seeded AGHS defeated fourth-seeded Conestoga 61-16 in the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament. The Bluejays (12-11) roared out to a 21-4 lead and stepped up the pressure in the second quarter. The team went up 39-9 at halftime and expanded the lead after the break.

Ellie Sachs helped the Cougars with four points, two rebounds and one assist. Lindee Watson tallied four points, three rebounds and one pass deflection, and Ali Gansemer secured five points and four rebounds for the squad.

Mati Steckler posted one point, one block, one rebound and one assist. Sophia Ackerman collected two points, four rebounds and one pass deflection, Olivia Priefert made one rebound and Taylor McClatchey had one rebound and one pass deflection.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Reagan McPeek hauled in two rebounds, Jameson Yost had one rebound and Danie Parriott posted one rebound and one assist. MacKaylee Madsen gave the team defensive minutes in the contest.

Conestoga finished its campaign 3-20. Sachs was the team’s lone senior. She played a large number of minutes for the Cougars and filled a valuable leadership role.