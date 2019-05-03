CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls came close to securing a trip to the subdistrict soccer title match Tuesday night.
Nebraska City kept the Cougars from reaching their goal by sinking a pair of shots in overtime.
Fourth-seeded Nebraska City edged top-seeded Conestoga 5-3 in the Subdistrict B-4 Tournament semifinals. The teams battled for 100 minutes at Cougar Stadium to determine which side would continue its season.
Conestoga began the match on a positive note when Sarah Parmer collected a goal early in the first half. Nebraska City produced the equalizer later in the half to make it 1-1 at the break.
Both teams increased their scoring chances in the second half. Mattie Haizlip and Parmer both knocked in shots for the Cougars and Nebraska City notched a pair of goals. The teams ended regulation deadlocked at 3-3.
The Pioneers (5-9) scored twice in the first ten-minute session of overtime. NCHS held Conestoga without a goal in the second ten-minute overtime period to win.
Conestoga ended the match with 21 shots. Jenna Curtis took five shots and Parmer and Taylor McClatchey each had four shots. Alyssa Kellerman (3), Myah Cummings (2), Haizlip (2) and Olivia Priefert (1) all helped the team’s offense.
Conestoga finished its season 7-5. The Cougars earned the program’s first winning season since 2016 and won seven matches for the third time in five years.
Third-seeded Waverly defeated second-seeded Norris 4-3 in a penalty-kick shootout in Tuesday’s other semifinal at Cougar Stadium. The Vikings stopped Nebraska City 3-0 in the championship match Wednesday night.
Sixteenth-seeded Waverly will play top-seeded Omaha Skutt in the Class B district finals Saturday at 1 p.m. at Omaha Skutt. The winner will advance to the Class B State Tournament.
Nebraska City 1 2 2 0 – 5
Conestoga 1 2 0 0 – 3