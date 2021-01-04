Conestoga girls face Falls City on court

WEEPING WATER – Falls City kept the Conestoga girls from gaining the upper hand in their holiday tournament basketball game this past week.

The Tigers stopped Conestoga 51-37 in the championship game of the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30. Falls City collected its second victory of the week and improved to 4-4. FCHS defeated Lewiston 56-37 in the first round on Dec. 28.

Myah Cummings (13 points) and Lindee Watson (12) each scored in double figures for Conestoga. Cummings chipped in three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in the game, and Watson added four rebounds to her scoring effort for the Cougars.

Sophia Ackerman collected seven points, seven rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection for Conestoga. Taylor McClatchey tallied three points, three boards, four assists, one steal and one block, and Mati Steckler produced two points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Ali Gansemer hauled in three rebounds and Jennifer Sedlacek made one steal. Danie Parriott, Haven Zimmerman and MacKaylee Madsen helped the team defensively in the game.

Conestoga (37)

McClatchey 1-3 0-0 3, Steckler 0-3 2-2 2, Cummings 5-12 1-2 13, Watson 5-11 2-6 12, Ackerman 2-8 3-6 7, Gansemer 0-2 0-0 0, Sedlacek 0-0 0-0 0, Madsen 0-0 0-0 0, Zimmerman 0-3 0-0 0, Parriott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-44 8-16 37.

