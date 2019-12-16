CONESTOGA – Freeman kept the Conestoga girls from capturing a home victory Saturday afternoon with a solid performance on both ends of the court.
The Falcons defeated CHS 67-32 in the conference matchup. Freeman seized control of the game in the second quarter. The team turned a 20-12 lead into a 40-14 halftime edge.
Taylor McClatchey guided Conestoga’s offense with 16 points. She pitched in four rebounds, one block, two pass deflections, two steals and one assist.
Lindee Watson grabbed nine rebounds for Conestoga and Myah Cummings posted eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Sophia Ackerman added five points, two rebounds, one block and two pass deflections.
Mati Steckler scored three points and Olivia Priefert had three rebounds and one assist. Ellie Sachs collected one rebound and one assist, Danie Parriott hauled in one rebound and Ali Gansemer saw court time for the team.
You have free articles remaining.
Conestoga will resume the season Tuesday night with a road trip to Arlington. The Cougars and Eagles are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CHS will continue its conference schedule Friday night with a 6 p.m. game at Yutan.
Freeman 20 20 12 15 – 67
Conestoga 12 2 8 10 – 32
Conestoga (32)
McClatchey 8-15 0-0 16, Steckler 1-4 1-2 3, Cummings 4-11 0-1 8, Watson 0-5 0-4 0, Ackerman 1-7 3-4 5, Sachs 0-0 0-0 0, Priefert 0-2 0-0 0, Gansemer 0-3 0-0 0, Parriott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 4-11 32.