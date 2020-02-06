PALMYRA – The Palmyra girls made the most of their scoring chances Tuesday night during a league tournament victory over Conestoga.
Palmyra stopped the Cougars 38-24 in the Bronze Division of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. The Panthers jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter and remained ahead the rest of the way. The team short-circuited Conestoga’s comeback hopes with an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter.
Mati Steckler helped Conestoga with seven points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and two pass deflections. Lindee Watson generated nine points and four rebounds and Ellie Sachs tallied two points, eight boards, two steals and one assist.
Taylor McClatchey contributed two rebounds, two assists and six pass deflections, and Olivia Priefert gave the Cougars three points, four rebounds, one steal, one block and two pass deflections. Ali Gansemer chipped in three points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and two pass deflections.
Haven Zimmerman made one rebound and Reagan McPeek gave the team defensive minutes.
Conestoga will resume the campaign Tuesday, Feb. 11, with a trip to Ashland-Greenwood. The Cougars and Bluejays are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Conestoga 2 13 7 2 – 24
Palmyra 11 10 6 11 – 38
Conestoga (24)
McClatchey 0-5 0-2 0, Sachs 1-5 0-0 2, Steckler 2-8 3-4 7, Priefert 1-5 0-0 3, Watson 3-11 3-5 9, Gansemer 1-10 0-0 3, Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0, McPeek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-46 6-11 24.